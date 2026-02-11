National Naval Aviation Museum Hosts Tour of Honor

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | A military veteran receives a Certificate of Honor at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Feb. 11 during the Peoples Health Services Hospice and Palliative Care's Tour of Honor. During the event, retired military veterans had the opportunity to talk with newly enlisted Sailors assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC). (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola hosted Peoples Health Services Hospice and Palliative Care's Tour of Honor Feb. 11 where retired military veterans had the opportunity to talk with newly enlisted Sailors assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC).

During the event, more than 30 veterans that reside at Sodalis of Pensacola, the Bee Hive and Navarre Gardens assisted living facilities were recognized with certificates of honor, had lunch with new Sailors and Marines who are in training at NATTC and took guided tours of the museum that were tailored to the specific conflicts during the times which they served.

“This is our third annual Tour of Honor,” said Peoples Hospice Veteran Liaison Steve Hartley “It’s a great day all the way around for these young Sailors and for the veterans that came long before we did.”

The National Naval Aviation Museum is the world’s largest naval aviation museum and one of the most-visited museums in the state of Florida, boasting restored aircraft representing Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard aviation.

“I think that it is important for the veterans to hear from the current generation of Sailors and Marines that are continuing to carry on their legacy,” said Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class (AW/SW) Jesse Sabol. “It’s also important for the new Sailors and Marines to hear about the past and about what they are sacrificing and serving for.”

NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). NAS Pensacola also serves as the Navy’s only installation in the Gulf with both a deep-water port and active airfield and also serves as a safe harbor for numerous U.S. Coast Guard and USNS ships during extreme weather situations.