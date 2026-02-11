355th LRS Completes Storage Optimization Project

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently completed its Mezzanine Storage System Optimization project, increasing storage capacity and improving safety in preparation for the arrival of Air Force Special Operations Command’s CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

The three-year project included the installation of a $200,000 mezzanine storage system that maximizes the warehouse’s vertical space. The upgrade increased storage capacity by approximately 9,000 line items and expanded bulk storage by more than 2,000 square feet, enabling the squadron to support additional aircraft and mission requirements without the need for major construction.

“This project was really about getting more space for all of our parts and taking advantage of the vertical space in the warehouse,” said Staff Sgt. Nicole Niles, 355th LRS central storage supervisor.

The new mezzanine directly supports the base’s transition to hosting AFSOC’s CV-22 aircraft, which requires a distinct and expanded inventory of parts. According to Niles, changes in aircraft platforms can create significant demands on supply operations.

“With more spaces open for parts, we’re able to have more parts in-house,” Niles said. “That means less waiting for parts to come in because we already have the capability to store them.”

With the project complete, the 355th LRS is better positioned to support future mission growth and maintain readiness as new aircraft and capabilities arrive at DM.