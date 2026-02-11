JBAB leadership announces updated strategic priorities

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.—Wielding the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard instead of military aircraft, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing continue to find ways to influence despite not having a runway.



The new JBAB command team unveiled the 11th WG's updated mission and strategic priorities at a Wing All Call event on Jan. 13, with a focus on building readiness, developing a warrior mindset, and improving quality of life through its main priorities: mission, people, installation and community.



“The JBAB mission is to deliver readiness, develop our people, strengthen our installation, and build trusted partnerships,” said U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, commander of JBAB and the 11th WG.



According to Clark, unit and individual readiness are the cornerstones to assure Air Force standards of excellence.



“The warrior mindset doesn't just happen out of nowhere. It's forged by investing in our people,” elaborated Clark. “We are dedicated to giving our Airman and Guardians the resources to maintain that mindset.”



According to Clark, the base prioritizes its people by developing individuals, building their leadership skills and training Airmen for cross-functionality. The quality of life for team JBAB is a priority and continues to improve by developing quality resilience support services, diverse dining options and robust recreational activities, among other initiatives on the installation.



“We invest in our people because organizations get better when the people in them get better,” shared Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th WG command chief. “JBAB is not just our workspace, it’s the space we live, work and play on.”



Clark and Thompson underscored the importance of upholding the Air Force standard while delivering support to the wing, mission partners and the National Capital Region. They also emphasized JBAB best upholds its priorities using open communication and encouraged feedback from the wing and installation community.

