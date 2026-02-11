NFL Cheerleaders Visit Lielvarde Air Base to Boost Troop Morale

Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia – Members of the Washington Commanders, Command Force, a professional NFL performance and entertainment team, visited the airbase on Feb. 7, 2026. The team toured the base, engaging with troops along the way and receiving insight into the daily operations of a Soldier deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. On the tour, the performers had a chance to eat at the air base dining facility, where they met servicemembers from several NATO allied nations that share the dining hall and had the time to share conversations and take photos with them. Soldiers assigned to the 510th Regional Support Group partnered with members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to arrange an aerial tour of nearby Latvian towns and countryside for the performers, using a RCAF CH-146 Griffon helicopter. This helicopter ride served as a morale flight, used by military services to boost morale and allow servicemembers or affiliates to experience a flight on a military aircraft. When asked how it felt to help arrange the tour for the performers, Spc. Christopher Turner, a Soldier assigned to the 510th Regional Support Group, said, “I felt honored to give them their first helicopter ride. They said it really solidified their trip here.” Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, allowed the performers to sit inside the aircraft and interact with it during a static display of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Soldiers assigned to the 510th Regional Support work alongside NATO allies every day, strengthening partnerships and enhancing the partnership with our allied forces. By integrating our allies into these events, it helps foster a deeper sense of alliance and understanding amongst service members. The performers visited the morale, welfare, and recreation area (MWR) where they played card and board games with service members. The visit is intended to help boost morale and provide troops with entertainment and a break from their daily duties. “It was an incredible honor for our team to represent the Commanders at Lielvarde Air Base,” said Ashley Morrison, Assistant Coach of the Washington Commanders Command Force. “Our members were extremely grateful for the opportunity to spend time with and spread joy to service members and their families who sacrifice so much for our country. The meaningful interactions we shared here will stay with us, serving as a reminder of the unifying power of sports, both at home and abroad.”