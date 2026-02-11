NMRTC Camp Lejeune officer honored as Navy Medicine Senior Financial Management Officer of the Year

Paperwork and spreadsheets essential to mission accomplishment fill United States Navy Lieutenant Commander Edward Abgevey-Tamakloe’s physical folders and digital files. Perhaps not the immediate imagery when one thinks of readiness, but Agbevey’s duties are.



Agbevey currently serves as the director for resource management at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Recently, he was awarded as Navy Medicine’s Senior Financial Management Officer of the Year for 2025.



As the senior executive of financial oversight for the command, Agbevey’s responsibilities include budgeting and accounting, financial management, and data analysis. Agbevey views his role as one of financial “stewardship,” ensuring taxpayer dollars are appropriately allocated with in accordance with legal requirements and policy regulations.



Financial management officers, or comptrollers, play a key role for Navy Medicine commands, notes Agbevey.



“[Comptrollers] serve as the crucial connection between clinical operational readiness and financial oversight,” said Agbevey. “Sometimes it means making hard decisions, but we empower our medical facilities to achieve our mission while adhering to stringent legal and financial regulations.”



Agbevey, who is from College Station, Texas, has served in the Navy for more than 18 years. Prior to completing his first enlistment as an operating room technician, Agbevey obtained his master’s degree in public health administration from Eastern Virginia Medical College and was commissioned as an officer in 2013. In 2019, he completed his doctoral degree in health services administration.



According to him, the pathway of a financial career in the Navy – Navy Medicine specifically – makes sense for individuals with an affinity for numbers.



“For individuals passionate about statistics and accounting, pursuing a career in finance within the military can be highly fulfilling. The military provides diverse opportunities in finance,” Agbevey explains. “This career can be so rewarding. Those interested need to have attention to detail, perseverance, and focus.”



The yearly award highlights outstanding expertise and leadership within subspecialty fields of Navy Medicine such as financial management. In a nomination letter to Navy Medicine, Captain Anja Dabelić, the director of NMCCL and commander of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, cites Abgevey’s qualities that distinguishes him among peers.



“[LCDR Agbevey’s] professional abilities, diplomatic skillsets, and military decorum are unequaled,” said Dabelić. “He is an invaluable asset and leader in support of healthcare delivery, Level III trauma capabilities, medical education, and operational readiness mission for the Camp Lejeune area of responsibility and its vital regional medical partners.”



While Agbevey says he is incredibly honored by the recognition, he feels strongly that this is the culmination of a team effort from the Directorate for Resource Management at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.



“The financial resource management team is the reason I am recognized as Comptroller of the Year,” said Agbevey. “This is a substantial acknowledgment of our team's achievement. It denotes a profession characterized by financial management, ethical governance, and a dedication to the economic integrity of our military treatment facility.”



NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform for Navy Medicine personnel attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, a military medical treatment facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Eastern North Carolina.

