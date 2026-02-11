New Fort Campbell child development center modernizes care for Army families

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District completes a newly renovated Child Development Center at building 3071 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Dec. 16, 2025. The $13.6 million project includes an Architectural Barriers Act compliant front door and force protection requirements to enhance the safety and security of Soldier's families. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, recently completed a comprehensive renovation of the Child Development Center at building 3071. This facility, known as "CDC 3071," with a contract cost of $13.6 million provides a modernized, safe, and state-of-the-art environment for the youngest members of the Fort Campbell community.

The project, which began construction in May 2024 and reached turnover Dec. 16, 2025, represents a significant investment in the military construction mission. By overhauling the existing structure rather than relying on reactive repairs, USACE is providing a facility that meets current Army standards and ensures operational readiness for service members and their families.

The renovation was not merely cosmetic. While the exterior received new landscaping and an Architectural Barriers Act compliant front door with force protection requirements, most of the changes occurred within the walls.

The project included a complete interior layout redesign to align with the current CDC design guide. Upgrades spanned every system, including new LED lighting, flooring, plumbing fixtures, and a high-efficiency HVAC system featuring new air handling units and chilled water pumps.

“The interior looks clean and updated,” said Capt. Anna Roberts, project engineer with USACE, Louisville District’s Fort Campbell Resident Office. “If you walk through the [unrenovated] facility next door and then through "CDC 3071," it feels completely different. It is truly updated to the current design standards.”

Beyond the aesthetics, the project team prioritized safety. Though not in the original contract, the team successfully integrated a full upgrade of the fire alarm system to meet current codes and enhanced force protection measures.

“These additions have a direct and profound impact on the safety of the children and staff,” Roberts said. “Ensuring the facility meets current fire codes and has robust force protection measures provides peace of mind to parents, especially in a military community.”

The complexity of the $13.6 million contract required seamless coordination between the Louisville District and the Fort Campbell Resident Office. Facing limited local subject matter expertise for commissioning and fire protection, the teams relied on flexible, open communication to ensure every technical hurdle was cleared.

“USACE brings lifecycle project management, budget and schedule control, and technical engineering expertise to the table,” Roberts noted. “We have the ability to reach out to other installations to gather lessons learned and apply them across the country. Throughout construction, we provided on-site quality assurance to ensure the project met all relevant Unified Facilities Criteria and building codes.”

The project’s successful delivery was made possible through the partnership between the USACE, Louisville District and the Fort Campbell Resident Office, whose engineering and contracting teams provided critical technical oversight and fire protection expertise throughout the construction lifecycle. This collaborative effort extended beyond USACE, integrating the strategic planning of the Fort Campbell Director of Public Works master plans and the Huntsville Child and Youth Services leadership to ensure the facility met Army standards. From the meticulous work of the prime contractor to the direct coordination with the Child Development Center staff, every partner played a vital role in transforming this facility into a modern, safe environment for Army families.

Choosing a full renovation over incremental repairs offers a higher return on investment for the Army. It shifts spending from reactive, disruptive maintenance to a strategic investment that brings the entire facility up to modern standards simultaneously.

Ultimately, the project is about more than just brick and mortar; it is about supporting the Soldier.