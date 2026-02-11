US Navy’s First F16 - Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), in conjunction with Program Management Activity 226 (PMA-226), has successfully established a brand-new maintenance program for the U.S. Navy’s F-16 Viper aircraft, demonstrating the unparalleled dedication, skill, and collaborative spirit of FRCSW’s workforce and its partners. The new maintenance effort, designed to deliver vital Programmed Sustainment and Structural Repairs (PSSR) to the aircraft, was launched in an unprecedented 18-month timeline, an achievement that set a new standard for depot line activation.

The origins of the F-16 maintenance evolution at the command began when PMA-226, the Program Office for the F-16 aircraft, approached FRCSW with a pressing need. With other facilities unable to take on the workload at the time, FRCSW stepped forward to assume responsibility. The commands willingness to rise to the challenge was not just about fulfilling an operational need, but also about supporting the Navy’s mission to maintain readiness for the men and women who fight for the nation’s security.

FRCSW is now the primary depot location for F-16 repairs, specifically focusing on PSSR, a vital component of maintenance on the aircraft. PSSR is similar to the Navy’s F/A-18 High Flight Hour Inspection and is critical to ensuring the F-16 remains ready to perform its mission as an adversary for Navy pilot training exercises.

This kind of effort cannot be made alone. The partnership between FRCSW and PMA-226 has been nothing short of a triumph. In the words of PMA-226’s Program Manager, Captain Jason Pettit:

"The strategic collaboration between FRCSW and PMA-226 to establish F-16 Depot Maintenance capabilities for U.S. Navy Aggressor F-16s has delivered accelerated readiness for the warfighter. In just 18 months, both teams worked tirelessly to procure, train, and install the necessary equipment to stand up the F-16 Programmed Sustainment and Structural Repair (PSSR) capability, an unprecedented pace for depot line activation. Congratulations to all team members for this successful achievement on delivering the first Navy F-16C Viper out of FRCSW!”

The effort required the procurement of new equipment, the design and installation of specialized tools, and the development of training programs. One of the standout achievements was the rapid adaptation of legacy F/A-18 equipment for F-16 use, notably the wing removal and installation stands, a process that was key to ensuring the aircraft’s maintenance stayed on track.

Using legacy F/A-18 inner wing stands, the team was able to adapt these tools to the F-16, working with engineers to ensure safety and structural integrity. The result was a new process that allowed for a more efficient, cost-effective means of servicing the aircraft. Additionally, when the team was unable to source critical bolts through the Navy's supply system, they identified a way to refurbish old bolts and worked with engineers to approve these for continued usage in the maintenance process. This flexibility and resourcefulness are hallmarks of the FRCSW workforce.

The success of the first aircraft to go through the new F-16 program has been the result of countless hours of effort, ingenuity, and problem-solving. In conjunction with the PMA-226 engineering team, Mr. Jake Weintraub, FRCSW's lead engineer for the F-16 program, worked the effort to approve changes and engineering modifications designed to enhance the aircraft, including the introduction of the first LES (Local Engineering Specification) document for the US Navy on this aircraft. (An LES is a document that provides detailed, specific technical requirements for maintenance, repair, and engineering support at a local level, such as within the Naval Air Station North Island or FRCSW).

The collaboration didn’t stop with FRCSW and PMA-226. The Depot also partnered with personnel from Hill Air Force Base (AFB), who provided valuable training on F-16 systems. This training began when PMA-226 was able to procure a https://www.facebook.com/FRCSW/posts/pfbid0YQjeTYpAsoVvjg3mxWRxNKAfiuFKf3CTLWwRZ4aXYJcWwY9pDzxHhTkYmudPUffSl. Personnel from Hill AFB then provided hands-on training sessions on wing removal and installation, tire and wheel servicing, and other basic maintenance tasks. FRCSW personnel also benefited from the cooperation of Lockheed Martin and the Air Force for specialized work on radar-absorbent coatings and other structural repairs. The partnership between all these organizations was essential to the program's success, ensuring that FRCSW had the knowledge, tools, and expertise to maintain the aircraft to the highest standards.

At the heart of this program’s success is the exceptional workforce at FRCSW. The artisans, many of whom have decades of experience working on F/A-18’s, brought this invaluable expertise to the F-16 program. These artisans are not only experts in their craft, but they are also deeply committed to the Navy’s mission. When the opportunity to work on the F-16 arose, many of the artisans eagerly volunteered to take on this new challenge, bringing their years of knowledge and skill to the program. Their adaptability and dedication have been essential in overcoming the challenges associated with transitioning from F/A-18 work to F-16 maintenance. As Mr. Brian Trout, FRCSW Deputy Program Manager for the F-16 program, put it…

"The chance to apply our skills to a new aircraft is exciting. We’ve spent decades working on F/A-18’s, and now we get to contribute to the readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps in a new way."

The Viper’s maintenance program is already seeing tangible results. FRCSW received its first aircraft in January 2025, with the first PSSR repair completed in February. In the future, FRCSW is set to perform PSSR work on more than half of the F-16s in the fleet, with additional work planned, including Special Structural Inspections (SLAP/SLEP), canopy longeron repairs, and UHG paint work for radar low observable coatings.

The success of this program is a testament to the resilience, ingenuity, and expertise of the FRCSW workforce and its collaborative efforts with PMA-226, Hill AFB, and Lockheed Martin. Through teamwork, adaptability, and dedication to excellence, FRCSW has demonstrated once again that it is ready and capable of meeting the Navy’s most urgent needs and ensuring the readiness of the nation’s forces. As the program grows, FRCSW will continue to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to supporting the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps, contributing to national defense, and setting the standard for future maintenance programs.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

