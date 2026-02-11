I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Emily Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Emily Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the Radiology Department. Williams, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina, felt the Navy’s call for her to serve and become a part of something greater than herself. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Cherry Point feels that the Navy has called her to serve and become a part of something greater than herself.



Hospitalman Emily Williams, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina, serves aboard the clinic as a Hospital Corpsman in the facility’s Radiology Department.



Williams’ daily duties involve aiding patients in scheduling and checking in for their Radiology appointments while ensuring the accuracy of their information and follow-on care.



“The opportunity to directly support patient care, sustain clinic readiness and contribute to mission success through teamwork and professionalism gives me a strong sense of purpose,” said Williams.



Williams serves alongside a team of Sailors and civilians providing radiological imaging to MCAS Cherry Point service members and beneficiaries.