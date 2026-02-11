(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams

    Hospitalman Emily Williams serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in the

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams
    A Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Cherry Point feels that the Navy has called her to serve and become a part of something greater than herself.

    Hospitalman Emily Williams, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina, serves aboard the clinic as a Hospital Corpsman in the facility’s Radiology Department.

    Williams’ daily duties involve aiding patients in scheduling and checking in for their Radiology appointments while ensuring the accuracy of their information and follow-on care.

    “The opportunity to directly support patient care, sustain clinic readiness and contribute to mission success through teamwork and professionalism gives me a strong sense of purpose,” said Williams.

    Williams serves alongside a team of Sailors and civilians providing radiological imaging to MCAS Cherry Point service members and beneficiaries.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:02
    Story ID: 557939
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams
    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Emily Williams

    TAGS

    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, cherry point medical

