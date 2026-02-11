(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Red Devil Turkey Bowl - 2025

    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl

    Photo By Capt. Alvin Cade Jr | Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, compete during...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Story by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment (1-504 PIR), "Red Devils," hosted their annual "Turkey Bowl" flag football tournament in early November, continuing a time-honored Army tradition ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event brought together companies from across the battalion for a day of fierce but friendly competition, fostering esprit de corps and building camaraderie on the gridiron.

    The Turkey Bowl is a cherished pastime for units across the U.S. Army prior to the Holidays. The day's main event, however, was the coveted showdown between the battalion's Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and its Commissioned Officers. This annual grudge match sets aside rank and places leader against leader for a year's worth of bragging rights.

    As the tournament concluded and trophies were awarded, the event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unit cohesion.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 11:59
    Story ID: 557936
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Red Devil Turkey Bowl - 2025, by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl
    1-504 PIR Turkey Bowl

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey Bowl
    football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version