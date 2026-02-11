The Red Devil Turkey Bowl - 2025

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment (1-504 PIR), "Red Devils," hosted their annual "Turkey Bowl" flag football tournament in early November, continuing a time-honored Army tradition ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event brought together companies from across the battalion for a day of fierce but friendly competition, fostering esprit de corps and building camaraderie on the gridiron.
The Turkey Bowl is a cherished pastime for units across the U.S. Army prior to the Holidays. The day's main event, however, was the coveted showdown between the battalion's Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and its Commissioned Officers. This annual grudge match sets aside rank and places leader against leader for a year's worth of bragging rights.
As the tournament concluded and trophies were awarded, the event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unit cohesion.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 11:59
|Story ID:
|557936
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
