The Red Devil Turkey Bowl - 2025

Photo By Capt. Alvin Cade Jr | Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, compete during the unit's annual "Turkey Bowl" flag football tournament at Fort Bragg, N.C. The event is a time-honored tradition that builds camaraderie and unit pride through friendly competition. (U.S. Army photo by CPT Alvin Cade Jr.) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment (1-504 PIR), "Red Devils," hosted their annual "Turkey Bowl" flag football tournament in early November, continuing a time-honored Army tradition ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event brought together companies from across the battalion for a day of fierce but friendly competition, fostering esprit de corps and building camaraderie on the gridiron.

The Turkey Bowl is a cherished pastime for units across the U.S. Army prior to the Holidays. The day's main event, however, was the coveted showdown between the battalion's Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and its Commissioned Officers. This annual grudge match sets aside rank and places leader against leader for a year's worth of bragging rights.

As the tournament concluded and trophies were awarded, the event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unit cohesion.