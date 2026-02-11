Total Army builds unity of effort towards mobilization preparation

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez | Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, listens to a briefing during a Mobilization Assessment Workshop held at Fort Hood, Texas, February 2-6, 2026. The MAW enabled commanders to identify obstacles or deficiencies within their units, prepare their forces for mobilization, and identify key personnel in the 120th Infantry Brigade who can help ensure mission success. (US Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Leaders assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command and the 120th Infantry Brigade conducted a Mobilization Assessment Workshop, February 2-6, 2026, at Fort Hood, Texas, ahead of an upcoming mobilization for observer, coach/trainers that will prepare combat ready formations for deployments and overseas operations.

“The purpose of the (MAW) is to assist with our training, to help us identify personnel gaps and see what capabilities someone else can bring for you," said Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyon Cummings, Command Sergeant Major, 120th Infantry Brigade.

"We can't help solve problems that we don't know about. We have enough resources here that can help solve problems for you," added Cummings while speaking to leaders from the 2-345th Training Support Battalion, the 3-360th TSBN and the 2-382nd Logistics Support Battalion.

The MAW is one of many steps units complete in preparation for their mobilization to their mobilization force generation installation at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will play an important role as OC/Ts with the 120th INF BDE, 1st Army Division West, assisting with pre-mobilization, mobilization, post mobilization, and the deployment of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard units.

"Our goal is to train Component 2 (National Guard) and Component 3 (U.S. Army Reserve) Soldiers," said Col. Charles Ausman, 120th INF BDE Commander. "We are here to support you and to make sure that you are ready and trained so that we can train other Soldiers. Our main focus is to train our COMPO 2 and 3 units while taking care of our Soldiers.”

Leaders attending the MAW had the chance to see what their mission would look like while mobilized in support of the 120th INF BDE. The MAW also provided commanders an opportunity to identify obstacles or deficiencies within their units, prepare their forces for mobilization, and recognize key personnel in the 120th INF BDE who can help ensure mission success.

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th USARSC, also attended the MAW and addressed the Soldiers participating. During his remarks, Shanley highlighted the importance of COMPO 3 units in preparing for mobilization and post-mobilization activities.

"It's great to see that the level of cohesion and support between Component 1 and Component 3 has never been better," said Shanley. "Fighting alongside each other for the past few decades has definitely strengthened the cohesion and collaboration between the components. It has never been stronger; it will only grow with units like yours and commanders who recognize the value that Component 3 Soldiers bring to the fight.”