Airmen and Soldiers strengthen Fort Lee commissary recovery after winter storm

Photo By Ericka Gillespie | John E. Hall, director and chief executive officer, hands each Airmen and Soldiers a...... read more read more Photo By Ericka Gillespie | John E. Hall, director and chief executive officer, hands each Airmen and Soldiers a coin of excellence Feb. 10, for their hard work and dedication supporting commissary operations following a stretch of hazardous winter weather that left shelves depleted and facilities strained by heavy patron traffic. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — Airmen and Soldiers assigned to Fort Lee were recognized for their volunteer efforts supporting commissary operations after hazardous winter weather that left shelves depleted and facilities strained by heavy patron traffic.



Working alongside commissary staff, the Airmen and Soldiers checked for expired items, retrieved and organized shopping carts, restocked shelves and assisted with restoring the store to a safe, clean and orderly condition after days of high demand. Their efforts helped ensure service members, families and retirees continued to have reliable access to groceries and essential goods during the weather event.



John E. Hall, director and chief executive officer, said the volunteers’ support directly strengthened daily operations at a critical time.



“Our commissary team works hard every day to serve this community, and during the storm recovery these Airmen and Soldiers stepped in and became part of that team,” Hall said. “Their dedication and willingness to handle the behind-the-scenes tasks ensured we could reopen faster, restock safely and continue providing reliable service to our patrons.”



The support mission was coordinated by Melquiadeth A. Supinger, assistant commissary officer, in collaboration with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program. The partnership enabled rapid task organization and manpower allocation during a critical recovery period.



Volunteers worked in teams to rotate stock, clear aisles, collect carts from parking areas and reorganize displays, allowing store staff to focus on customer service and replenishment deliveries. Leaders said the additional manpower reduced recovery time and improved safety conditions for shoppers.



Supinger, who helped lead the effort and later received a coin of excellence alongside the participating Soldiers and Airmen, said the teamwork made an immediate and lasting impact on operations.



“They didn’t hesitate to jump in wherever they were needed, whether it was checking dates, moving carts or restocking entire sections of shelves,” Supinger said. “Seeing them recognized with a coin was well deserved because their work directly supported our customers and our mission.”



Installation leaders said the Airmen and Soldiers initiative reflected the installation’s commitment to taking care of its people during challenging conditions. During the ceremony, volunteers were presented with a Coin of Excellence recognizing their contributions and dedication to the Fort Lee community.



Fort Lee Garrison Commander Col. Rich Bendelewski said the response demonstrated the character and readiness of the force.



“What these Airmen and Soldiers demonstrated goes beyond their normal duties,” Bendelewski said. “They saw a need, stepped forward and took care of this community. That kind of selfless service and teamwork is exactly what keeps Fort Lee strong, especially during challenging conditions.”



Program organizers said the collaboration highlights how cross-unit partnerships can strengthen installation readiness and community support during emergencies, ensuring the commissary remains a dependable resource for those who rely on it most.