Airborne Operation - 20 November 2025

Photo By Capt. Alvin Cade Jr | Paratroopers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct an airborne operation at Fort Bragg, N.C. These routine airborne operations are fundamental to maintaining the brigade's readiness as the nation's Immediate Response Force. (U.S. Army photo by CPT Alvin Cade Jr.)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – For the Paratroopers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, exiting an aircraft is a skill. While every Paratrooper is trained to be proficient in airborne operations, a select group of experienced leaders, known as Jumpmasters, are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring every jump is executed safely and successfully. Their attention to detail is the bedrock of the brigade's ability to conduct airborne operations.

The role of a Jumpmaster is one of the most critical in an airborne unit and leaders and undergo rigorous training at the United States Advanced Airborne School, (USAAS). The jumpmasters are experts in a wide array of procedures, from rigging equipment to conducting in-flight safety checks.

Before a single Paratrooper boards an aircraft, Jumpmasters have conducted planning, and rehearsals. This includes everything from air briefs, procedures in the aircraft, and coordinating with the Air Force aircrew to ensure a safe and accurate drop.

One of the most vital responsibilities of a Jumpmaster is the Jumpmaster Personnel Inspection (JMPI). Every piece of a Paratrooper's equipment is examined to ensure proper fit and functionality. Any deficiencies spotted will be corrected by the Jumpmasters. The Parachute Rigger's (92R), assist the Jumpmasters with on the spot corrections. This detailed inspection is a critical safety measure that mitigates risk, instills Paratrooper confidence, and ensures that each Paratrooper is prepared for a successful exit from the aircraft.

Through the professionalism of the Jumpmasters, and the support of the Riggers, the 1st Brigade Combat Team can assert its dominance anywhere in the world.