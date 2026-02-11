(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BACH Announces Available Services Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSAs

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Story by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, February 13; and the Presidents’ Day federal holiday on Monday, February 16.

    Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, Feb. 13

    • Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:
      • Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.
      • All Mental Health Services and specialty clinics
      • Dental Clinics will consolidate to Epperly or Taylor Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-2787, 270-412-8543, or 270-412-8544
      • Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies
    • BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:
      • Emergency Center
      • Labor and Delivery
      • Inpatient Services

    For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker

    Presidents’ Day – Monday, Feb. 16

    • Outpatient Services:
      • All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.
    • For Expectant Mothers:
      • Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
      • Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.
    • BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7

    Additional Services

    • TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.
    • Mental Health 24/7 Services: For mental health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, http://dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.intransition@health.mil or https://home-c72.niceincontact.com/incontact/chatclient/chatclient.aspx?poc=d836e912-8100-4812-b0da-f124f2894895&bu=4599581. Anyone needing emergency mental health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

    Appointments

    • To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, Feb. 17.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026
    Story ID: 557926
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Announces Available Services Presidents’ Day Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSAs, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

