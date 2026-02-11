261st COS prepares enlistees through student flight program

Photo By Staff Sgt. Melanie L. Nolen | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Utomi, an all-source intelligence analyst with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron, answers questions from student flight members who enlisted in the 195th Wing as they meet during unit training assembly Dec. 7, 2025, at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Van Nuys, California. An AF student flight consists of unit members who have recently enlisted in the Air National Guard but are waiting to go to start their basic military training and their technical education. see less | View Image Page

Ready to serve their nation in the cyberspace field, ten new enlistees have joined the 195th Wing as part of the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron and will meet during unit training assemblies at Sepulveda Air National Guard Station, Van Nuys, California, while they wait to go to U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training.

“By joining the Air National Guard, they get the additional time at their units invested in preparation while waiting to go to training,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Murray, a space systems operator with the 148th Space Operations Squadron. “This time will better posture them for their success in Basic Military Training by learning how the Air Force works and what they’ll be doing in their job as well as learning Air Force culture. Before they arrive at BMT, they are already set up for success.”

Murray and Tech. Sgt. Michael Utomi, with the 261st Cyberspace Operations Squadron, briefed the enlistees in the “Student Flight” December 7, 2025, on some of the fundamentals of joining the military, such as the Air Force Core Values, rank structure, marching drills, reporting statements and other items they will learn at BMT. After they graduate their basic training, they will go on to their technical training schools in their chosen cyber and intelligence career fields.

“The 195th Wing specializes in communications, electromagnetic warfare, cyber warfare and intelligence and these are very enticing career fields that come with a great set of skills and certifications and clearances,” said Murray. “We have a lot of members bringing their education and joining the 195th because they want to serve their community and they find this to be a cool mission that they can also bring back to their civilian career fields.”

Many current 195th Wing members have full-time civilian employment in similar fields and find this to be complementary as they grow in both their civilian and military careers.

“The Cyberspace Operations career field is one that is ever-growing, evolving and becoming much more in-demand within the Air Force and the 195th Wing is at the tip of that spear,” said Murray. “The 195th is leading the way.”