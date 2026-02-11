Anderson Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Delorion Anderson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Apprentice Delorion Anderson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Feb. 12, 2026. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Apprentice Delorion Anderson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Feb. 12, 2026.



Anderson, 32, of Huntington Beach, California, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor was both unexpected and deeply meaningful.



“Boot camp is designed to keep you focused on the mission,” Anderson said. “From day one, I was pushed mentally and physically. My focus was to keep working to meet the standard and support my division. There honestly wasn’t much time to think about recognition. I was just trying to give my best every single day, and I think that’s why I was so surprised when I was told I was going to be recognized.”



The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork throughout training. As part of his recognition, Anderson received a flag letter of commendation.



As the significance of the honor set in, Anderson said the award became a symbol of growth, resilience, and gratitude.



“Once it truly sank in, I felt an overwhelming sense of appreciation,” he said. “For my division, for my RDCs, and for the opportunity itself. This award is an incredible foundation for the career I want to build in the Navy. It also made me reflect on my mother — everything she sacrificed and invested in me. In many ways, this recognition feels like proof that her efforts mattered.”



Anderson said his decision to enlist was shaped by a commitment to self-improvement and a determination to build a stronger future for his daughter.



“I joined the Navy because I want to be a role model for my daughter,” he said. “I was working full time while attending college and doing everything I could to meet my responsibilities, but I knew I wanted growth, purpose, and stability for her future.”



As a man of faith, Anderson said he sought guidance through prayer, conversations with his pastors, and the support of his men’s Bible study group at Calvary Chapel Westgrove.



“After a great deal of prayer and reflection, I felt called to serve,” he said. “I was raised in a military family, so continuing that legacy while giving back to this country felt like the right path forward. I believe service is both a responsibility and a privilege.”



Before enlisting, Anderson worked as a general maintenance engineer and front desk attendant at the Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach. He attended Fullerton Union High School and later continued his education at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.



His Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Culinary Specialist (CSC) Teran Wakefield, Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Michael Carter, Hull Technician 1st Class (HT1) Brittany Grimes, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class (MA1) Carmen Feliciano-Arreola.



Anderson credited Chief Wakefield with challenging him to confront self-doubt and step into leadership.



“He immediately recognized my lack of self-confidence and my tendency to avoid leadership roles,” Anderson said. “He deliberately placed me in uncomfortable situations that forced me to grow. The pressure was constant, and every mistake became a lesson. He never allowed me to settle for less than my full potential, and that fundamentally changed how I see myself.”



Despite the physical and mental demands of training, Anderson said the most difficult challenge was being separated from his daughter.



“As a father, not being able to talk to her whenever I wanted was incredibly hard,” he said. “You think about the time you’re missing and all the ‘what-ifs.’ It humbled me and reminded me how precious time truly is.”



He said her encouragement, along with the support of his shipmates, helped him remain focused and grounded.



“Hearing her voice during phone calls gave me the drive to keep pushing,” Anderson said. “And with the support of shipmates, I stayed centered through Bible study and prayer. That connection strengthened not only my morale, but the unity within our division.”



Following graduation, Anderson will attend Aviation Electronics Technician “A” school in Pensacola, Florida, for specialized training in electrical troubleshooting, avionics, and systems for naval aircraft.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.