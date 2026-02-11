USAES commandant shares his spiritual lessons from the battlefield at FLW national prayer event

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, said talking to God is like calling for backup on a tactical handset, during his keynote speech at the Religious Support Office’s National Prayer Lunch Feb. 6 at the Pershing Community Center.



Hudson shared his experience with, and thoughts on, prayer in uniform to about 375 people who attended the lunch.



“When I was a first lieutenant I found myself with my face in the dirt under indirect fire, rockets coming in. I started praying to God,” Hudson said. “I realized my own fragility. I was praying for God to watch over me, to watch over my men. I was calling out for His protection during that time.”



While serving as company commander in Mosul, Iraq from 2006 to 2007, he said it was during the “height of the insurgency” and his company found themselves in several “complex attacks,” involving improvised explosive devices, downed vehicles, rocket-propelled grenades and vehicle-borne IEDs.



“What is the most powerful weapon a commander has? A radio. I could squeeze this little rubber button on my hand microphone and bring all kinds of military might and power against those that were attacking us,” Hudson said. “I could talk to Air Force fighter jets. I could talk to our attack aviation. I could talk to the quick reaction force.



“The ability to talk to a higher power was comforting and it made us bold and gave us courage.”



He said he was sharing this experience to inspire others to just “pick up your hand mic” and talk to a higher power when you need to.



“We always have the ability to talk to the almighty creator of the universe and that is comforting and encouraging. It is helpful day-to-day in any situation. It can be something simple or something heavy,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t think you are a good prayer, you probably are. Just be raw and talk to God. Tell Him what is on your heart and mind.”



Prior to Hudson’s remarks, Fort Leonard Wood chaplains took turns leading prayers for the nation, community, families, service members and the meal.



Chaplain (Maj.) Ryan McKinnon, Engineer Regimental chaplain, prayed for service members.



“Be with our mighty men and women of valor, as well as with their families. It is my prayer that you make such a truth known to them so they will not fear evil but instead find comfort in your divine weapons that bring down even the mightiest of foes,” McKinnon prayed.



In addition, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Command Chaplain (Col.) Craig Ludwig and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Chief of Staff Col. Jeremy Kerfoot entertained attendees with music while lunch was served.



To view more photos from the event, visit [Fort Leonard Wood's Flickr page](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCJGMu).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2026 Date Posted: 02.11.2026 11:03 Story ID: 557921 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAES commandant shares his spiritual lessons from the battlefield at FLW national prayer event, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.