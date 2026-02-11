From Routine Commute to Rapid Response: Guardsmen Assist During Metro Incident

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez | Florida Army National Guard Soldiers conduct a presence patrol inside a Metro station in Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2026. Approximately 2,750 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The echo of an approaching train rolled through the underground station as commuters moved along the platform, eyes fixed on departure boards and phones. At a busy D.C. Metro stop, what began as a routine evening commute shifted in an instant.

On the mezzanine level, four Florida National Guard Soldiers assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stood watch: Sgt. Matthew Kelly of the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion; Spc. Daniela Ramirez of the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion; Spc. Antonio Ortiz of the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion; and Pfc. Christopher Brailey of the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion.

The rhythm of the station was broken when a civilian approached the Soldiers and urgently reported a fight on the platform below.

Looking down to the lower level, the Soldiers observed a large group gathered around several teenagers, with one individual lying on the ground. They moved quickly toward the escalator, but by the time they arrived, a Metro Transit employee had already broken up the physical altercation.

The group involved continued shouting at one another as the Soldiers worked to assess what had occurred. Some individuals had already left the area, while those believed to be involved in the assault attempted to depart the station. The Soldiers intervened, preventing them from leaving.

“We went up and told them they were detained,” Kelly said. “They stopped.”

As the situation stabilized, one Soldier contacted emergency services while another notified the quick reaction force. When law enforcement arrived, the Soldiers established security and maintained control of the area until the scene was fully turned over.

Kelly said the response was instinctive, guided by training and coordination with partners.

“The dynamic worked well,” Kelly said when describing coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, Metro Transit Police and station personnel.

He added that relationships with transit workers have strengthened over time.

“I think we’ve built good camaraderie now that they see we’re here to help,” Kelly said.

The situation de-escalated quickly and without further incident.

“I think this was the ideal outcome,” Kelly said. “They weren’t trying to fight us or run away. They stayed put and waited until the police arrived.”

Kelly said interactions like this reflect growing trust within the community.

“For the most part, yes,” he said. “We have a lot of people come up and thank us. For every negative comment, there are 10 or 12 people who say they appreciate us being here and that they feel safer walking at night.”

When incidents occur, Guardsmen remain alert and prepared to stabilize situations until proper authorities arrive. Through steady presence and coordination with local and federal partners, Soldiers and Airmen continue to support public safety and reinforce community confidence across the District.