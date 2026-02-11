Devil Thanksgiving 2025

Photo By Capt. Alvin Cade Jr | Paratroopers and families of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, enjoy their annual Thanksgiving meal at the Warrior Dining Facility on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025. The brigade's culinary specialists were recognized for their outstanding efforts, earning the "Best DFAC" award for the event. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Paratroopers and their families assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, gathered for the brigade’s annual Thanksgiving meal at the Warrior Dining Facility (DFAC), Nov. 25, 2025.

The event provided an opportunity for the brigade to build morale and esprit de corps. Senior leaders from across the brigade, dressed in their Army Green Service Uniforms (AGSU), served roast turkey, ham, and all the traditional side dishes to the "Devils in Baggy Pants" Paratroopers and their families.

The culinary specialists from the Warrior DFAC earned top honors in the annual Fort Bragg Thanksgiving Competition, being named the Best DFAC.

Lt. Col. Ryan Wilson, commander of the 307th Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), praised the team's efforts and the support from across the brigade. "The Brigade's Culinary Specialists spearheaded the preparation of the annual Thanksgiving meal, an effort that received generous serving support from Command Teams across the Brigade," said Wilson. "Many thanks to the leaders and Paratroopers of the Devil Brigade for their time and support to bring home the win!"

The annual tradition highlights the brigade’s commitment to its Soldiers and their families, providing a taste of home and a moment of fellowship ahead of the holiday season.