India Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 154

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair | Italian Navy Captain Andrea Bielli turns over command to Indian Navy Commodore Milind Mokashi during a change of command ceremony, presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 11. Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 47 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair/Released) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Indian Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, from the Italian Navy during a change of command ceremony, presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 11. Italian Navy Commodore Andrea Bielli turned over command of the multinational maritime training task force to Indian Navy Commodore Milind Mokashi, marking the Indian Navy’s assumption of a CMF task force for the first time.

“Under Bielli’s leadership, during Italy’s maiden command of CTF 154, this task force has achieved remarkable success,” said Renshaw. “You have taken us to a new level. You’ve learned to work collaboratively… to operate more effectively. Preparing us to answer the call when maritime security demands our attention.”

During his tenure, Bielli spearheaded Operation Compass Rose V to organize the largest and most complex iteration in CTF 154 history, bringing together nearly 140 maritime security professionals from 22 nations. He also conducted 34 key leader engagements across the region and 19 training deployments, implementing new strategies to better engage nations in the southern CMF area of operations. Bielli also commanded Operation Southern Readiness in Kenya, the largest single training event for CTF 154, with a record-breaking 160 personnel. The landmark event marked the first time Kenya co-organized a major training event with CTF 154 and the first time a nation from CMF’s southern flank hosted a ‘readiness’ operation. It was also notable for securing the first-ever participation of the Somalia coast guard, a significant step in regional maritime security.

“I truly felt privileged to be part of this highly inspiring construct,” said Bielli. "To all members of the Combined Maritime Forces…my gratefulness for the synergistic interactions with CTF 154. We could not feel more honored by leaving CTF 154 in the hands of professionals of one of the most capable navies in the world.”

CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. It organizes training events around five core areas: maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development. Each training opportunity is tailored to meet partner requests ranging from basic to advanced levels. CTF 154’s core staff consists of members from Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Türkiye, and the United States.

“India’s participation in CMF, and now the responsibility of leading CTF 154, reflects its enduring commitment to regional security, cooperative engagement and a rules-based international order,” said Mokashi. “Together, through training cooperation and shared purpose, we will enhance readiness, build trust and contribute meaningfully to maritime stability across the region and beyond.”

CTF 154 was established May 2023, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150, which focuses on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 153, dedicated to capacity building and maritime security in the Red Sea.

CMF headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.