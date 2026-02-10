Joint responders searching for missing swimmer off Tanguisson Beach, Guam

Photo By Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro | USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew search for a 22-year-old man swept beyond the reef line while swimming at Tanguisson Beach on the night of Feb. 10, 2026, prompting a joint search that remains ongoing off Guam’s west side on Feb. 11. The U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center watch is coordinating closely with Guam Fire Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), and Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — A 22-year-old man was swept beyond the reef line while swimming at Tanguisson Beach Tuesday night, prompting a joint search that remains ongoing off Guam’s west side on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) watch is coordinating closely with Guam Fire Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), and Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews.

“We are using every available resource and working side by side with our partners at Guam Fire Rescue and HSC-25 to find this missing swimmer,” said Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator. “The coordination between our Coast Guard crews, Guam Fire Rescue, and the Navy helicopter squadron has been outstanding. We ask the public to keep this young man and his family in their thoughts.”

At approximately 6:32 p.m. local time, the JRSC Guam team received notification from Guam Fire Rescue of a swimmer carried seaward by strong rip currents. A family member attempted to reach the distressed swimmer but was unable to maintain contact due to the powerful surf conditions and safely returned to shore. The family subsequently lost sight of the swimmer.

The JRSC Guam watch immediately acted. Multiple assets were rapidly tasked. The U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot RB-M crew and HSC-25 MH-60S helicopter were already operating in the area and diverted to the search. Guam Fire Rescue ground and waterside units responded and established an incident command post at Tanguisson. The Frederick Hatch crew was recalled and was underway by 11 p.m. They are currently conducting an offshore search in the drift area near Tanguisson Beach, alongside ongoing aerial and small boat searches.

This search and rescue case reflects the strong interagency partnerships critical to protecting lives in the waters surrounding Guam. Guam Fire Rescue maintained a sustained presence throughout the overnight operation, deploying drone assets equipped with thermal imaging technology to assist in locating the missing swimmer. GFR is assessing sea conditions with plans to deploy small boats, jet skis, and dive teams as conditions allow.

Current Weather and Sea Conditions On-scene conditions remain challenging for search operations. Current weather in the search area includes seas of 2 feet from the north, swells of 4 to 6 feet, and sustained winds of 25 knots. At the time of the initial incident, seas were reported at 5 to 8 feet with easterly winds of 18 knots and occasional rain squalls, which hampered visibility during the early hours of the search.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office Guam currently has the following advisories in effect for the Mariana Islands:

High Surf Advisory for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected along north-facing reefs. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.

for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected along north-facing reefs. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. High Risk of Rip Currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Rip currents can sweep even the strongest swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Small Craft Advisory for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan coastal waters. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Public Safety Reminder The U.S. Coast Guard and Guam Fire Rescue urge the public to exercise extreme caution near the water while current advisories remain in effect. Swimmers should stay out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Beachgoers should heed all posted warnings and the advice of lifeguards. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shoreline, and once free of the current, swim back toward shore. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam at (671) 355-4824 or via VHF Channel 16.

