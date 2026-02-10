(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Walton Beach Native Named Navy Junior Optometrist of the Year While Serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba

    CUBA

    02.04.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Courtesy story by Lt. j.g. Taylor Worley, Navy Office of Community Outreach

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Lt. Trey Ketchum, a native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was recently named the Stanley H. Freed Navy Junior Optometrist of the Year for 2025 while serving with U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    The Navy Junior Optometrist of the Year award recognizes junior officers for exceptional clinical performance, leadership and contributions to Navy Medicine.

    Ketchum graduated from Fort Walton Beach High School in 2008, earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida in 2012, and completed a Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in 2021.

    Ketchum joined the Navy four years ago, initially drawn by educational opportunities that later evolved into a broader commitment to service.

    “I joined the Navy motivated by the financial incentive of having my doctorate degree covered in full, but stuck around to live abroad,” Ketchum said.

    The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fort Walton Beach.

    “Growing up, my dad always said I should look into educational or career opportunities through the military,” Ketchum said. “Having grown up in a town with a significant military population, I never planned to follow that advice. Despite the respect I had for both my grandfathers’ Air Force service, it took me nearly 30 years to realize my dad was right. I’ll let him have this one.”

    Today, Ketchum provides optometric care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, in support of warfighter readiness and the installation community.

    USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

    This year, the Navy is commemorating its contributions to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

    With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and internet access relying on secure undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy leaders emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the country.

    Ketchum has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments while serving in the Navy.

    “My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being selected as the Stanley H. Freed Navy Junior Optometrist of the Year for 2025,” Ketchum said.

    Ketchumserves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

    “To me, serving in the Navy means showing up to work with motivation beyond myself or biweekly bank deposits,” Ketchum said. “The camaraderie you experience while accomplishing the mission as a team helps keep every day fresh and inspired.”

