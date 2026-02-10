Battle of Britain Plaque at USAFA honors heritage

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy unveiled a memorial plaque on Jan. 16, 2026, the tenth and final in a series of events across the nation honoring the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and the American volunteers who flew in it.

The ceremony at Polaris Hall celebrated the enduring partnership between the United States’ air and space forces and the Royal Air Force. During the event, visiting RAF members presented the plaque to U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach as a tribute to an alliance forged in conflict.

“This plaque will stand at the United States Air Force Academy as a quiet reminder that leadership begins with character, that alliances are forged in shared risk, and that Airmen, when called upon, must be ready to answer,” said Wilsbach.

The event honored a pivotal moment in World War II when the RAF defended Great Britain from German invasion. They were aided by a small group of American pilots who volunteered to fly for the RAF before the U.S. officially entered the war.

“We gather at this remarkable campus, at the heart of American air and space power, to unveil a memorial dedicated to ten extraordinary Americans,” said Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, Royal Air Force Chief of the Air Staff. “Ten volunteers who, in 1940, at a moment of profound uncertainty, crossed the Atlantic Ocean to defend a country that was not their own, and in doing so, helped to dictate the very future of freedom.”

Smyth emphasized the personal courage of these pilots and their lasting impact.

“Their service was entirely voluntary, their decision to fight, deeply personal, and their influence on history immeasurable,” Smyth added. “They flew, fought, and died for freedom. For our freedom. Their courage is woven into the very legacy of the Royal Air Force, and today, we are extremely proud and humbled to see their courage honored here in the United States.”

That bond continues to define the modern relationship between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and the RAF.

“It represents a partnership built in combat, tested by time, and sustained by shared values,” Wilsbach added. “From the skies over Britain in 1940 to today’s contested domains, our air forces remain stronger and closer than ever.”

U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony D. Bauernfeind said the battle holds critical lessons on leadership for today’s cadets.

“The amazing Airmen who supported the Battle of Britain were warfighters to win and they were leaders of character and quality, because they knew the ramifications of their decisions, and they chose to stand side-by-side with our allies,” said Bauernfeind. “Finally, they were critical thinkers, because they knew where the fight was going to be, and they made the assessment to move forward to take the fight to our adversaries.”

He connected that history to the fierce commitment required of service members today.

“When we are talking about the power of alliances, we are talking about the power of loyalty,” Bauernfeind said. “Loyalty to those warfighters that we have served with in the past. Loyalty to those that have like values, that we are not only willing to fight side-by-side with, but are willing to shed blood for.”

The combat experience provided by these American volunteers helped validate the need for specialized airpower education and ultimately contributed to the establishment of the U.S. Air Force as an independent service in 1947.

The ceremony marked Wilsbach’s first visit to the Academy since assuming the role of Chief of Staff of the Air Force. The plaque’s final location on the campus will be determined at a later date.