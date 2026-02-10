88th CEG Recognizes Eight for Milestone Anniversaries

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Eight civilian employees with the 88th Civil Engineer Group were recognized for 40 years of dedicated federal service in a ceremony, January 13, 2026, at the USO surrounded by colleagues, leadership and family.

The careers of the honorees reflect diverse paths to public service. While some have spent their entire 40 years as civilians at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, others brought years of prior active-duty experience or service at other government installations. Today, all contribute their expertise to the 88th Civil Engineer Group’s mission. Amir Mott, 88th CEG director, addressed the honorees, emphasizing the value of their commitment and encouraging them to share their wisdom.

“Whether you know it or not…each of you are mentors or coaches. You help the next generation learn what they need to continue our mission,” Mott said. “I ask that each of you seek out and continue to coach and mentor those coming behind – deliberately and intentionally.”

That sense of pride was echoed by the honorees' supervisors.

“His reputation is so strong that the work finds him,” said Dan Mayzum, supervisor for honoree Victor Erewele, a structural engineer with the 88th Civil Engineer Group. “Victor has quietly kept things moving, solved problems before they became problems and earned the trust of everyone around him.”

Similarly, Zach Olds, supervisor for Karen Beason, 88 CEG environmental program manager, highlighted her family's long history of service.

"When you talk about a legacy of service, Karen's family is the perfect example. Her mother was a physicist here for 30 years, and Karen has carried on that tradition with incredible steadfastness and commitment," Olds said. “We really appreciate everything she brings to our team."

The ceremony celebrated the collective of more than 320 years of service from the dedicated individuals, highlighting their vital role in supporting the mission.

The honorees are: · Karen Beason, environmental program manager, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Installation Management Division · Brian Dolney, facility systems branch chief, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Operations Squadron · Victor Erewele, structural engineer, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Engineering Division · Kevin Haas, water and fuel systems maintenance supervisor, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Operations Squadron · Paul McMillin, maintenance mechanic supervisor, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Operations Squadron · Mike Tibbs, chief of planning, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Engineering Division · Jim Wingo, data analysis and project programmer, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Engineering Division · Doug Zarecky, sheet metal mechanic and welder, 88th Civil Engineer Group, Operations Squadron