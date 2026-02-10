Wright-Patt launches interactive digital bulletin board

Your browser does not support the audio element.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Stay informed about base-wide events, volunteer opportunities, traffic advisories and more with the new Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Bulletin Board.

The interactive digital bulletin board, available at http://www.wpafb.af.mil/bulletin, replaces the former static weekly bulletin and allows information to be shared in near real time.

Designed as a central hub for daily base happenings, the bulletin board provides a single location for installation-wide information.

In addition to browsing current announcements, users can submit events and notices directly to the official WPAFB website.

How to submit:

Visit the http://www.wpafb.af.mil/bulletin. Click the plus-sign (+) icon in the bottom right corner. Add your information, along with any attachments.

All submissions are reviewed by the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs team to ensure they meet community guidelines before being posted. This process helps ensure information is appropriate, accurate and relevant for the WPAFB audience.

The 88th Air Base Wing encourages organizations and personnel across the installation to begin using this new tool to share information and stay connected.

For questions, contact 88 ABW/PA at 937-522-3252 or mailto:88abw.pa.bulletin@us.af.mil.