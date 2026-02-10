Patient advocates, Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators, and Debt Collection Assistance Officers: Resources to help you with your TRICARE benefit

Courtesy Photo | To get help, start by contacting the right resource. You can resolve many TRICARE concerns by contacting your regional contractor or the DMDC/DEERS Support Office first. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | To get help, start by contacting the right resource. You can resolve many TRICARE...... read more read more

Have you ever had a question about your TRICARE benefit that left you confused or frustrated? There are resources that can help you with your questions or concerns.

"Every patient’s journey is unique, and our team is here to listen, support, and guide you—no matter where you are or your circumstance,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gabrielle Crane, chief of the Patient Experience Branch at the Defense Health Agency. “Connecting with us means you are never alone in your care.”

To get help, start by contacting the right resource. You can resolve many TRICARE concerns by contacting your regional contractor or the DMDC/DEERS Support Office first.

Questions about TRICARE eligibility or updates to a military service record : Contact yourService Personnel Componentor theDMDC/DEERS Support Office(800-538-9552).

: Contact yourService Personnel Componentor theDMDC/DEERS Support Office(800-538-9552). Questions about enrollment, claims, provider networks, or referrals : Contact yourregional contractorfirst. Do you disagree with a claim decision? You can file an appeal with the regional contractor. Do you have a complaint about the kind of care you received? You can file a grievance with the regional contractor.

: Contact yourregional contractorfirst.

Additionally, military hospitals and clinics have staff who can help. These staff can assist you after you work with the regional contractor or DMDC. Each hospital has a customer service team that includes three roles:

Patient advocate

Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators

Debt Collection Assistance Officers

You don’t have to be a patient at a military hospital or clinic to get help from BCACs or from DCAOs. Contact the customer service team closest to where you live. The DHA created these customer service roles to help you wherever you are. Keep reading to learn when to contact a customer service representative and how to find one.

Patient advocates Health care can be complex, but you shouldn’t feel like you're facing it alone. Every military hospital and clinic has a patient advocate, and many also have patient advocates at the unit or section level who help with specific areas of care. Whether you’re an active duty service member, retiree, or family member, a patient advocate is available to address your concerns. They’re trusted resources who can help you with your care, understand your rights, and improve your experience.

Patient advocates listen carefully, investigate, and work with staff to resolve concerns fairly and quickly. They act as mediators to help build understanding between you and your care team. Patient advocates explain policies and your rights in plain language. Their role is to make sure you feel support and respect.

If you would like to compliment a staff member, your patient advocate will make sure to give your appreciation to the right leaders. Patient advocates also find trends in patient feedback and promote improvements.

DHA recently introduced a Patient Advocate Assistance Reporting Tool across all military hospitals and clinics. This system helps patient advocates track and work through all patient concerns. This system provides leadership at every level with critical transparency. It helps them identify trends and make data-driven improvements to the overall patient experience.

Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators BCACs help you understand how your TRICARE plan works. They can answer TRICARE-related questions and work with the regional contractors to make sure your care follows TRICARE policy.

BCACs can address TRICARE-related questions including:

A BCAC can help you understand messages you see in your Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System record. They can also guide you on how to follow up with your sponsor’s Service Personnel Component. BCACs don’t determine or fix TRICARE eligibility—but they can help you understand the process.

Debt Collection Assistance Officers DCAOs help resolve debt collections due to late or unpaid TRICARE claims. The debt must be in collections or listed on your credit report before a DCAO can work with you.

A DCAO isn’t a legal representative. But they can ask the collection agency to hold on their efforts so the government can research the debt and find out who is responsible for paying the bill.

How to find help Each military hospital or clinic has contact information for the patient advocate, BCAC, and DCAO. If you want to visit in person, you can ask the hospital staff for their office location. You can also find contact information for all three roles using theCustomer Service Community Directory. Or, check out the Customer Service page on your military hospital or clinic’s website.

Three roles, one mission Patient advocates, BCACs, and DCAOs each bring unique experience to a shared mission. Together, they form a unified resource to help you in your health care journey. Whether you need answers about TRICARE benefits, guidance on a claim, or advocacy for your overall health care experience, the customer service community is here for you.

Patient advocates champion your voice, ensuring that your concerns are heard, and your rights are protected. BCACs simplify TRICARE, translating complex policies into clear guidance so you can access your benefits with confidence. DCAOs protect your financial peace of mind, helping when billing disputes or collections overwhelm you.

Knowing there are people to help when you have concerns with your health care is important. The next time you have questions your regional contractor can’t answer, contact a member of the customer service team at your closest military hospital or clinic.