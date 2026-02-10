U.S. Army Redstone Test Center is Ready for FLRAA

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program was initiated by the United States Army in 2019 to develop a complement to the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopter as part of Future Vertical Lift (FVL), one of the Army’s top six modernization priorities. In 2022, Bell was awarded the FLRAA contract after successful demonstration of its tiltrotor-based competitive prototype, the V-280 Valor. In mid-2025, the Army announced that the new FLRAA aircraft based off the V-280 prototype would be designated the MV-75.

Developed in the early 1970s and employed in 1979, the UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army's air assault workhorse for nearly 50 years. Plans are in place to continue flying the Black Hawk for the next several years as the Army fast-tracks the rollout of a new MV-75 tiltrotor fleet.

In the acquisition process of fielding a new aircraft, Army Experimental Test Pilots (XPs) plan, execute, and report on flight test results of aviation equipment to support informed decisions for Army senior leaders. XPs from the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC) are leading the way in the test and evaluation of aircraft and aviation systems, including this top priority for Army Modernization.

Who Is RTC?

RTC is a U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) tenant activity on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. RTC is one of the Army’s Developmental Test Centers. RTC encompasses more than 14,000 acres, or about one-third of the land area of Redstone Arsenal, providing cutting-edge test and evaluation support for its customers since the early 1950's.

In October 2010, the Aviation Technical Test Center from Fort Rucker and the Redstone Technical Test Center from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, consolidated to form RTC. The creation of RTC was the last action to merge aviation and missile test efforts into a single command. RTC’s Aviation Flight Test Directorate is home to decades of aviation experience with Army XPs, Department of the Army civilian test pilots, flight test engineers (FTEs), and highly skilled maintenance technicians.

XPs and select FTEs are graduates of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and perform experimental and engineering flight tests. XPs are experienced officers, technical writers, and highly proficient aviators. XPs bring a wealth of both engineering and operational expertise. As such, they are key members of government and industry Integrated Test Teams (ITTs). XPs can provide early input based on mission relation to ensure the Warfighter receives the most safe and effective operational capabilities.

FLRAA: RTC Focused Flight Test Support

RTC’s XPs and FTEs are embedded with industry partners in the FLRAA program as part of an ITT and are dedicated to supporting this critical capability. RTC personnel have proven to be an integral part of the ITT; they attend regular design meetings, participate in flight control law development, and conduct aircraft handling qualities assessments in support of MV-75 critical design reviews.

RTC XPs are preparing to support FLRAA flight test activities by focusing on three distinct areas: current tiltrotor operational employment, unique tiltrotor aircraft flight test considerations, and MV-22 flight training. These key efforts will provide the ITT with the necessary knowledge and skills to aid in lowering test risk and improve test efficiency.

So far, six Army XPs have received MV-22B Osprey familiarization at the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Training Squadron VMMT-204. The 3-month course included comprehensive aircraft systems academics, 60 hours of simulator time, and 20 hours of MV-22B flight time which provided XPs the flying skills and knowledge required to operate tiltrotor aircraft.

“VMMT-204 has been an invaluable asset to FLRAA—I cannot imagine this program without them” said MAJ Katherine Houle, an Experimental Test Pilot at RTC who received the tailored MV-22B familiarization training. “This training gives us hands-on familiarization with the only other militarized tiltrotor aircraft. Every single Marine and Air Force aviator that I encountered during my time at VMMT-204 was eager to share their experiences and lessons learned in the V-22 in hopes of making the MV-75 the best possible airframe. Their dedication to preparing U.S. Army XPs for flight test cannot be overstated.”

Separately, three Army XPs attended the world class Weapons Tactics Instructor (WTI) course taught by the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron, MAWTS-1. The academic training focused on current MV-22 operations and tactics and provided insight into how the Marines employ the MV-22 to support their mission.

The RTC team also established a relationship with the Navy Air and Test Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21) and conducted technical interchanges, discussed lessons learned and demonstrated tiltrotor flight test techniques.

FLRAA Flight Test: The Way Ahead

RTC stands ready to support the FLRAA test and evaluation efforts, not only with a talented team, but with years of infrastructure investments ready to house and test the aircraft.

ATIIF

RTC constructed the Aviation Test and Instrumentation Integration Facility (ATIIF) on Redstone Arsenal in 2023. The ATIIF is a 65,000 square foot, eight bay facility. The facility complements RTC’s existing hangars and ensures RTC is well postured to meet the requirements of Army Modernization, Future Vertical Lift, and the entire Army Aviation community into the future.

MSETS

A congressionally funded project that will support FLRAA test efforts is the Military Systems Electromagnetic Test Support Facility (MSETS) which is currently under construction on the campus of RTC’s Electromagnetic Environmental Effects Test Division.

This $59 million facility will be the largest U.S. Army radio frequency test environment when completed. At more than 28,000 square feet, the MSETS will be able to assess electromagnetic spectrum impact on integrated equipment for large military vehicles and aircraft systems. A 120’ x 105’ anechoic chamber will provide a 100 dB RF ambient environment for instrumentation checkout, safety of flight testing (Noise Floor and Electromagnetic Capability), jammer and distributed RF cyber testing. MSETS will provide test capabilities that include GPS Denied/Synthetic GPS Wrap-Around Environments, Antenna Characterization, and potential interconnectivity for Distributed Live, Virtual and Constructive Testing. MSETS is projected to be completed in 2028.

MV-75 Virtual Prototype

The Army accepted its first MV-75 virtual prototype (VP) on June 24, 2025, at Redstone Arsenal. A second VP device was delivered to Ft. Rucker approximately one month later. The VP replicates the cockpit design, mission software, and flight dynamics models of the MV-75; it allows RTC XPs to continue developing tiltrotor experience to prepare for future flight test activities. Additionally, the RTC team actively uses the VP to expose aviators to tiltrotor unique considerations, whether in the context of training and tactics development, Special User Evaluations (SUEs) or VIP demonstrations.

FLRRA: Preparing for First Flight

Equipped with the Army’s most capable and experienced Aviation Flight test workforce and a robust infrastructure, RTC is honored to support the MV-75 development and future flight test. In support to the U.S. Army Transformation in Contact initiative, the team remains focused on fielding a safe, highly effective Aviation platform that fills a critical capability gap within Army Aviation and will be a combat multiplier for the Army and the ground force commander.