Warrior Week Secures Confidence in Medical Preparedness for 908th Airmen

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Helena Urban, structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, observes as Senior Airman Tuan Ly, a maintainer with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, positions a CPR mask onto a manikin during CPR training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 7, 2026. Developing basic lifesaving skills not only builds confidence and competence, but it also strengthens the force by preparing Airmen to act decisively in critical moments in operational environments and everyday life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Citizen Airman from the 908th Flying Training Wing undergo Tactical Combat Casualty Care and CPR training during Warrior Week, a four-day wing-wide training that took place during the February Unit Training Assembly.

Members were tasked with completing TCCC and CPR for their medical readiness training. For most Air Force Specialty Codes, the Tier 1 TCCC All Service Members course is required. This course includes casualty assessment, identifying injuries, basic care and communication strategies.

“This course was developed by the Secretary of Defense with about two decades of information they pulled from battlefields and war theaters,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Morgan; 908th Force Support Squadron cyber systems operator and TCCC training instructor.

Hands-on portions of the class included applying a tourniquet to a partner and to oneself as well as simulating packing a wound and applying a pressure bandage.

“The most common issue you will probably run into on the battlefield is going to be massive bleeding, " said Morgan. “Making sure that you are efficient with the techniques is important because you'll be quicker over time the more you do it.”

TCCC is an instructor-led class, who were trained by 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron members, and took place in a total of nine sessions wing-wide, covering life-saving skills to promote mission readiness.

CPR training also took place, with a total of 7 classes during the four-day period.

In this course, the instructors covered life-saving techniques such as recognizing cardiac arrest, checking for airway blockages, performing chest compressions, and using an Automated External Defibrillator.

During the hands-on portion of the class, Airmen ran through scenarios in which an individual was experiencing cardiac arrest. They then had to assign tasks to the surrounding Airmen who called for help and retrieved an AED. From there, they practiced the process of executing cycles of 30 chest compressions, at least two inches in depth, at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute, and two full breaths using a CPR face shield and mouth guard.

“Doing this training hands on builds confidence,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Jones; 908th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman and CPR instructor. “People tend to retain it more than just computer-based training or a written test.”

The purpose of the training was to certify participants in CPR and AED through the American Red Cross as part of mission readiness, so members are prepared with the knowledge to save a life when needed.