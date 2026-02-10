179th Cyber Protection Team Integrates Artificial Intelligence into Defensive Cyber Operations Training

Soldiers from the 179th Cyber Protection Team (CPT) conducted defensive cyber operations training focused on enabling large-scale combat operations by protecting the digital terrain and critical infrastructure that underpins force projection, sustainment, and medical support.

The training centered on a core battlefield reality: in modern conflict, commanders cannot maneuver, sustain, or fight at speed if the networks that move forces, control airfields, or support medical care are disrupted. During the exercise, the 179th CPT trained to defend systems supporting deployment planning, aviation and logistics operations, and medical facilities—critical capabilities that directly affect a commander’s ability to fight and win. In parallel, the team piloted the controlled integration of artificial intelligence tools, including Gemini (GenAI), to support operational planning and execution. AI-assisted tools were used to help structure complex planning problems, organize large volumes of technical and operational data, and accelerate the development of risk management and mission defense plans.

The focus was not experimentation for its own sake, but combat relevance.

All AI-assisted outputs were reviewed and validated by Soldiers, ensuring that commanders—not algorithms—retained decision authority. The training emphasized responsible, repeatable standards for AI integration that increase speed and clarity without sacrificing discipline, security, or accountability.

By combining defensive cyber operations with emerging technologies, the 179th CPT is building frameworks that help commanders move faster, sustain longer, and operate with confidence in contested environments. Lessons learned from the exercise will inform future training and contribute to broader efforts to modernize how the Army fights and wins in large-scale combat operations.