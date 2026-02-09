USAG Stuttgart military spouse in the running for Military Spouse of the Year

STUTTGART, Germany – A local military spouse known for tackling food insecurity across U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is nominated for the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year Program. Shay Miller, the spouse of an Army colonel stationed at U.S. European Command at USAG Stuttgart, has been chosen to represent the garrison at the base level of the competition. The award recognizes outstanding spouses at the base, branch, and national level for their dedication to improving the collective military spouse and family experience. Nominees are judged on leadership skills, active involvement in the military community, efforts at community building, communication, and stories that inspire and reflect the diverse realities of military spouses. Miller was nominated for her work standing up community food pantries during the historic, 43-day federal government shutdown in October and November 2025. The former mayor of Leavenworth, Kansas first opened the food pantry in the basement of her on-post apartment and began coordinating support. Within two weeks, the pantry expanded to other installations with support from around 40 volunteers and the garrison’s Religious Support Office. “It’s a reflection of my leadership style,” Miller said in her bio for the MSOY program. “See a need, take action, and build a team to make lasting impact.” Miller also volunteers significant amounts of her time with the Patch Elementary School Parent Teacher Association and the Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club. “It’s a huge honor and an extremely impressive group of spouses,” Miller said. “To be a part of the program and nominated among these other amazing spouses is really special.” Winners are selected at the base level in a Sweet Sixteen style vote. The next two rounds focus on military branches. Branch winners will then advance to the final round of voting. The overall winner is selected based on the highest combined score derived from the popular vote and judging, according to the MSOY website. “What I really hope to get out of this title is more focus on our needs in the community,” Miller said. Pantries are now available 24-hours a day, seven days a week to anyone with installation access on Patch Barracks at the Patch Chapel Gazebo and on Panzer Kaserne inside of the basement of Building 2948 (across from the Panzer Fitness Center). Miller said this contactless format makes the community pantry accessible to the largest number of community members in need. However, it also makes it difficult to collect local statistics on usage. Donations may be dropped off at any time and pulled off a shelf by a community member before one of the many pantry volunteers can notice. “People forget, especially at an installation where we have a lot of senior folks, that that need is still there,” she said. “We just have to continue to keep the community informed so that we can continue to have donations and fill the pantry.” After almost four years at USAG Stuttgart, Miller said this will be her last opportunity to be selected as Military Spouse of the Year. Her husband plans to retire in the spring. “It’s kind of special that I am transitioning out of being an active-duty military spouse and that I am able to participate in this way as a last hurrah,” Miller said. “If there’s one message this title lets me expand on it’s that our community is utilizing this food pantry and there’s a need that I hope more people will continue to support.”

The Stuttgart Community Pantry offers free non-perishable food, hygiene supplies, and pet products to anyone with installation access on Patch Barracks (Patch Chapel Gazebo) and Panzer Kaserne (basement of Bldg. 2948). Donations may be dropped off at any time. Contact communitypantrystuttgart@gmail.com to volunteer.