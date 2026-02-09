Trainee to Airmen: Honorary Commanders Witness BMT Graduation

Photo By 1st Lt. Harris Hillstead | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Training Wing march in formation as part of Basic Military Training Graduation at the parade field of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026. This group of graduating Airmen numbered more than seven hundred. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Harris Hillstead) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, accompanied by 17th TRW honorary commanders, spoke to the Air Force’s newest graduates at Basic Military Training, offering a unique, top-to-bottom perspective on the creation of the nation’s Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 29.

“It may be hard to believe, but graduation is not the finish line. It is the starting point.” said Norton in his speech to the group of graduating Airmen. “Ahead of you lies a career filled with opportunities to grow, to lead, and to serve. Embrace every challenge, because each one will shape you into the Airman, the leader, and the person you are meant to be. Carry with you the lessons you’ve learned here: discipline, teamwork, and resilience. They will serve you well not only in uniform, but in life.”

The visit provided the wing’s honorary commanders a firsthand look at the foundational pipeline where civilians are transformed into Airmen. The experience was designed to showcase the journey trainees undertake at BMT before they arrive at Goodfellow Air Force Base for specialized technical training. Witnessing the precision and pride of the graduation parade underscored the beginning of an Airman’s career for the visiting community members.

“Seeing the BMT graduation was extraordinary,” said Cooper Hogg, 17th Training Wing honorary commander.“ Just seeing the young men and women in formation doing things so precisely, knowing that just seven weeks ago, none of them had probably done anything like that in their lives…it was incredible.” Following the ceremony, the group received a forward-looking briefing on the future of BMT, highlighting the evolving nature of military readiness. The strategic overview expanded with a presentation from Maj. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 16th Air Force deputy commander, who detailed the critical role of cyber operations in the multiple domains of modern warfighting.

By connecting the dots from the BMT parade ground to the classrooms at Goodfellow and on to an operational unit like the 16th Air Force, the honorary commanders gained a comprehensive understanding of the entire training continuum. The visit emphasized the Air Force’s commitment to developing warfighters prepared for the challenges of the future.

The day concluded with a surprise visit from Adm. Frank Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and a West Texas native. His time with the group reinforced the deep-rooted connection between the military and the communities of which they are a part.

The visit also held unanticipated reunions for wing leadership. Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th Training Wing command chief, had the opportunity to spend time with his former military training instructor (MTI), now senior enlisted leader of Basic Military Training, Chief Master Sgt. Whitfield Jack. Neill relayed to the group stories about his time at BMT with his MTI, showcasing the relationships that Airmen make along the way in an Air Force career. The event served as a powerful illustration of how strong community relations are vital for the success of military installations. By engaging community leaders, the Air Force strengthens local support and provides stakeholders with a clearer picture of its mission to train and deploy the world's most capable and lethal Airmen.