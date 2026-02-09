MCAAP’s fire safety education prevents tragedy

Photo By Julia Hawkins | McAlester Army Ammunition Plant firefighter Lt. Cody Woods, center, was recently...... read more read more Photo By Julia Hawkins | McAlester Army Ammunition Plant firefighter Lt. Cody Woods, center, was recently recognized by Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence during his visit to MCAAP. Woods is part of a public education team that travels to local schools in the McAlester, Oklahoma area to educate children on fire safety see less | View Image Page

MCALESTER, Okla. — Five-year-old Dawson Wright received a warm welcome from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Fire Department following a recent backyard fire accident.



The incident occurred Nov. 8, 2025, when Wright and his brother were tending to a small fire in their backyard. In an attempt to make the fire bigger, rubbing alcohol was poured onto the flames. The fire quickly traveled up the stream of alcohol, engulfing the bottle and setting Dawson’s clothes ablaze.



In a moment of crisis, Wright remembered the crucial “stop, drop, and roll” technique he learned from MCAAP firefighter Lt. Cody Woods and Sparky the Fire Dog. He immediately put his life-saving knowledge into action, which undoubtedly prevented more severe injuries.



“We would like the MCAAP firefighters to know how much of a blessing their training is and to know that the kids they encounter are listening”, said Dawson’s parents, Kellie and Brandon Wright. “Dawson didn’t take off running when he was on fire, our older boys knew what to do and helped Dawson by going to get mom and assisting Dawson by rolling him on the ground.



Dawson Wright is one of thousands of children who have learned crucial fire safety lessons from the MCAAP Fire Department’s public education team. Every October, this team visits numerous schools to educate children to prevent fire accidents.



“When we teach children fire safety, we never know if the lesson will stick or if they will ever need it, but Dawson did and he remembered exactly what to do,” Woods said, “It’s a humbling reminder of how important this program is and the reason we do our work.”



The team makes safety education memorable. Partnering with the Oklahoma Forestry Service and mascots like Sparky the Fire Dog, they use puppets, songs, and live demonstrations to teach vital topics. Children learn what to do if their clothes catch fire, the importance of fire alarms, and even get to see a firefighter in full gear to reduce fear during a real emergency.



Since the accident, Woods spoke with Dawson’s father, Brandon Wright, for updates on Dawson’s condition. After spending time in the burn unit at Shriners Hospital in Houston, Texas, Dawson is back at school and doing well.



From the hospital, Dawson Wright expressed his gratitude, saying, “Firefighter Cody, thank you for teaching me to stop, drop, and roll, and thank Sparky, too.”



Wright received a “hero’s welcome” at the MCAAP Fire Department on January 30, as everyone celebrated his bravery and the effectiveness of the community outreach programs conducted by MCAAP.



To give Wright the full experience, the MCAAP Fire Department picked him up at the main entrance in a fire engine and escorted him and his family to the fire station. Upon arrival, a cake, a custom-made fire helmet, and Sparky the Fire Dog were waiting for him. He was also presented with a certificate making him an honorary member of the MCAAP Fire Department.



The visit served to reinforce the vital connection between the fire department and the community it serves.



“Had our boys not been exposed to such training, Dawson’s outcome may have been much worse,” the Wrights said. “Our who family has been impacted in some way by this experience, we are forever grateful for the training provided.”