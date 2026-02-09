Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Chief Master Sgt. Platt, 403rd Wing command chief, addresses Airmen during a Community...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth | Chief Master Sgt. Platt, 403rd Wing command chief, addresses Airmen during a Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 31, 2026. During the ceremony, held as part of the February unit training assembly, Platt offered words of encouragement and emphasized the importance of education, professional growth and continued self-development as key components of mission readiness and future leadership. The event recognized enlisted Airmen who completed associate degree requirements through the Community College of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth). see less | View Image Page

403rd Wing Airmen earn CCAF degrees

Airmen assigned to the 403rd Wing were recognized for their academic achievement during a Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony held during the February unit training assembly Jan. 31, 2026.



The ceremony honored enlisted Airmen who completed degree requirements through the Community College of the Air Force, the Air Force’s federally chartered degree-granting institution that combines military training with college-level coursework. CCAF degrees help Airmen translate technical training into accredited college credits, strengthen promotion competitiveness and build a foundation for future civilian and advanced academic opportunities.



Wing leadership attended the event to recognize the graduates and emphasize the importance of continued professional and personal development. Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tige Platt, 403rd Wing command chief, addressed the graduates, offering words of encouragement and highlighting how education strengthens both individual careers and overall mission readiness.



“Today’s graduates have demonstrated that the best Airmen are built at the intersection of personal duty and personal development,” said Master Sgt. Ashley Peer, flight chief of Force Development and Education and Training. “As you move forward, carry the lessons you’ve learned and the core values of our Air Force: integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. Let this achievement be a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments in your career and personal lives.”



Peer also recognized the role of support systems in the graduates’ success.



“No Airman achieves a goal like this alone,” she said. “To the entire support network, families, friends and leaders who encouraged, mentored and guided these graduates every step of the way, we extend our deepest gratitude. Again, congratulations. The sky is no longer the limit. Aim high and continue to make us proud.”



The ceremony served as a reminder that the 403rd Wing remains committed to developing Citizen Airmen who are not only mission ready but also academically and professionally prepared for future leadership roles.

