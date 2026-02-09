Mobile District commander takes part in ‘Water Manager for a Day’

Photo By Jeremy Murray | James Hathorn, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of Water Management; Randall Harvey, Mobile District Chief of Water Resources Branch; Col. Kelcey Shaw, USACE Mobile District commander; Vern Gwin, USACE Mobile District Chief of Operations; Bre Cooch, Mobile District Hydraulic Engineer; and Jody Huang, Mobile District Hydraulic Engineer discuss the importance of the Water Management mission, a critical element within the Corps, on Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Keesha Robinson) see less | View Image Page

In a unique behind-the-scenes look at water management, Col. Kelcey Shaw, Mobile District Commander, spent the day immersing himself in the district’s critical water operations. Shaw joined James Hathorn, Water Management Chief for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, and his team for the “Water Manager for a Day” program, where he observed firsthand how decisions are made regarding reservoir operations, flood risk reduction, and real-time forecasting.

The program gave Shaw the opportunity to observe and participate in the district’s water management mission, including reservoir operations and real-time forecasting, while working alongside a reservoir basin manager.

“Our water management process should not be a black box to our commander,” Hathorn said. “Seeing the decision-making process firsthand builds confidence and trust in the team that manages these systems every day.”

Shaw began the day with a briefing from the water management team before hearing from basin managers as they worked through forecast scenarios and operational considerations.

“Experiencing the water management process in real time provides a commander with an irreplaceable understanding of the operational environment that a final report or briefing can never capture,” Shaw said.

During the program, Shaw observed how basin managers balance competing priorities, such as flood risk reduction, water supply, environmental considerations, and recreation, while coordinating with project staff, water users, state and federal agencies, and the National Weather Service.

“What stood out to me most was how critical communication is to keep everything moving,” Shaw said. “The coordination between basin managers, project staff, and partner agencies is what allows this team to manage risk and make sound decisions every day.”

“Reviewing the final decision makes you a spectator,” Shaw continued. “But experiencing the process, even for a short time, makes you a more informed and effective commander.”

The experience also highlighted the collaborative nature of the water management mission and the extensive coordination required to make reservoir release decisions.

“Water management is a team effort,” Hathorn said. “Participants see the in-house collaboration and the coordination we conduct with site operators, agencies, and stakeholders.”

Hathorn added that the program provides an opportunity for transparency and understanding across the district.

“‘Water Manager for a Day’ is our opportunity to open the door and show how our mission is executed,” Hathorn said. “Participants sit with basin managers and walk through the parameters we use to determine reservoir releases.”

The Mobile District manages some of the most complex river basins in the Southeast, including the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which spans Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

“We don’t expect everyone to agree with every decision,” Hathorn said. “But when they understand the process and the limitations we operate under, it builds mutual respect.”

Shaw said the experience reinforced a leadership principle he has followed throughout his career.

“It allows you to lead from a position of genuine understanding, properly assess risk, and build a more resilient and capable team,” Shaw said. “As a tactical commander, I was taught to never ask someone to do something you are unable or unwilling to do.”