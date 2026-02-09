Courtesy Photo | Munitions must be stored in controlled, secure storage conditions that safeguard their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Munitions must be stored in controlled, secure storage conditions that safeguard their reliability for the moment units require it. (File photo) see less | View Image Page

JMC’s munitions storage and shipment mission keeps warfighters ready Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Joint Munitions Command plays a critical, often unseen role in sustaining joint warfighters’ ability to fight, train and respond.



At the heart of that mission is a responsibility that is both fundamental and complex. The safe storage and reliable shipment of ammunition ensures warfighters have what they need at the right place and time.



JMC oversees a nationwide network of 17 depots, plants and storage sites that maintain the readiness of warfighters. The command provides the conventional ammunition life‑cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness, and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations, as directed. JMC is alsothe logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunitionproviding a global presence of technical support to frontline units.



“Ammunition must be stored in conditions that preserve its reliability, transported with precision, and delivered exactly when and where units need it. That mission requires technical expertise, disciplined processes and a workforce trained to handle energetic materials with the highest safety standards,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan, JMC’s commander. “If ammunition is not stored correctly or delivered on time, training stops and missions stall. Our job is to make sure that never happens.



“The production of ammunition is shared between commercial companies and our organic industrial sites, but only JMC executes storage and distribution of wholesale ammunition stocks, making it the linchpin for delivery of ready, reliable and lethal munitions,” Duncan added.



JMC manages over $68B in munitions inventory. JMC facilities maintain munitions ranging from .22-caliber to missiles in secure, climate-appropriate environments that protect it from deterioration or instability. These sites follow strict explosives safety standards to safeguard workers, surrounding communities and critical infrastructure. By keeping ammunition serviceable throughout its lifecycle, JMC preserves billions of dollars in Army assets and ensures munitions perform as intended.



Equally important is the command’s role in shipping ammunition across the globe. In the last four calendar years, JMC has shipped 65 total outloads in support of vessel movements.



“Each movement requires careful planning, documentation and compliance with federal, state and military regulations. Timely delivery is essential because units cannot train or deploy effectively without the right ammunition on hand,” said Nate Hawley, director of JMC’s Munitions and Logistics Readiness Center. “Every shipment matters.”



The mission’s complexity is often overlooked because it happens behind the scenes, but its impact is felt.



“People may not see the work happening day-to-day, but they see the results,” Duncan said. “When a unit trains without interruption or deploys fully equipped, that is JMC’s workforce making a difference.



“Storage and shipment are not just logistics tasks. They are readiness tasks, and we take that responsibility seriously,” Duncan added.