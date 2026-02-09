U.S., South Korea Strengthen Naval Supply Chain in the Indo-Pacific

Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s director of international programs led a team to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s director of international programs led a team to the Republic of Korea Feb. 2-6, 2026, to meet with key defense partners to boost naval readiness and enhance regional sustainment. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s director of international programs, Capt. Albert Sonon, led a team to the Republic of Korea Feb. 2-6, 2026.



They met with key defense partners to boost naval readiness and enhance regional sustainment.



The team held discussions with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Republic Of Korea Navy Headquarters, ROK Naval Logistics Command, and ROK Naval Air Command.



With DAPA, the focus was on expanding local maintenance, repair, and overhaul opportunities for spare parts in the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Using the Republic of Korea's strong industrial base supports the Department of War's regional framework and strengthens our collective defense.



Meetings with the ROK Navy Headquarters, Naval Logistics Command, and Naval Air Command aimed to improve supply support for their MH-60R, P-8, P-3, and AEGIS programs. The goal is to streamline processes, giving the ROK Navy faster access to necessary spare parts to maintain mission readiness.



This visit highlights our deep commitment to our allies and to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. The collaboration between NAVSUP WSS and our Republic of Korea partners is a testament to our strong alliance and shared dedication to maritime security.



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.