Protecting the Force Through Science and Service

LANDSTUHL, GERMANY --- Captain Jordan Cornell, a native of San Antonio, Texas, serves as the Entomology Chief for Public Health in Europe, where his work plays a critical role in protecting the health and readiness of U.S. service members.

As a subject matter expert supporting the United States European Command region, Capt. Jordan Cornell provides assistance through vector surveillance, arthropod identification, and mitigation strategies that reduce disease risk for the warfighter.

Entomology, the study of insects and related arthropods, is a field many people rarely consider until its absence is felt. From pest control and vector-borne disease prevention to agricultural and environmental support, Cornell’s expertise spans far beyond a single specialty.

“There are so many crossover applications,” he explains. “Entomology touches more areas than people realize, and it can do a lot of good.”

That passion began early. Cornell knew from a young age that he wanted to be an entomologist, even when others assumed it was a phase he would eventually outgrow. He never did. Instead, he sought out opportunities to learn more, including programs in Texas that allowed him to work alongside entomology professionals. Asking questions in the field and seeing real-world risk mitigation solidified his decision to pursue the career.

While he always knew he wanted to serve in the Army, it wasn’t until his freshman year of college that everything aligned. Hearing military entomologists speak about their role in public health and force protection made it clear that his two passions, science and service, could coexist.

“That’s when it clicked,” he said. “Entomology in the Army is preventative medicine. It directly impacts the lives of Soldiers.”

Cornell commissioned into the Army Medical Service Corps through Texas A&M University and later completed his master's through Uniformed Services University. While academically challenging, he pushed through by focusing on the mission and the people his work would ultimately protect.

“School was hard,” he admits, “but I knew I had to do it. I wouldn’t be able to help to my full potential if I didn’t push through those tough moments.”

Education remains one of his greatest passions. He frequently volunteers with schools and Department of Defense programs, sharing his knowledge and helping others understand the importance of entomology.

“Entomology is intriguing because you can never know everything,” he said. “You’re always learning.”

Service also runs deep in his family. Cornell’s grandfather, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and Medical Service Corps officer, helped build and redesign Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. He earned a master’s degree from Texas A&M and shared a deep love of learning.

Their careers share striking parallels—from early assignments in the Washington, D.C. area to service in Germany. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his grandfather had the honor of commissioning him, a moment Cornell describes as profoundly meaningful.

Now continuing his Army career in Europe, Cornell looks forward to his grandfather visiting Germany so they can tour the old barracks where his grandfather once served.

Reflecting on his journey, the advice he would give his younger self is simple but powerful: be willing to show up, step up and continually work to better yourself and those around you.

Through dedication, expertise, and a passion for teaching, Cornell quietly safeguards the force—carrying forward both a vital mission and a proud family legacy.