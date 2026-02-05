3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, right, the offgoing commanding general of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie, right, the offgoing commanding general of 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, holds the command colors before passing them on to Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle, the oncoming commanding general of 3rd MEB, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 6, 2026. 3rd MEB hosted the change of command ceremony to formally recognize the total transfer of authority from Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie to Brig. Gen. Ryan Hoyle. The unit conducts combined operations, exercises, and training in support of the III Marine Expeditionary Force to strengthen alliance relationships and enhance regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Doherty) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan— The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony here, Feb. 6, marking the official transition of command from Brig. Gen. Robert B. “BAMS” Brodie to Brig. Gen. Ryan M. Hoyle.



The ceremony featured the traditional passing of organizational colors, which symbolizes the continuity of leadership, authority, and responsibility for the brigade's commanding general.

Brodie took command of 3rd MEB on July 31, 2025, during a period of high operational demand in the region. Under his leadership, the brigade supported Exercise Resolute Dragon, an annual exercise across Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of the III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army. The brigade also planned extensively for Iron Fist 2026 and executed a short-notice deployment of aSpecial PurposeMarine Air-Ground Task Force to the Philippines to supportforeigndisaster reliefoperations. These efforts reinforced the brigade’s ability to command and control forces in a complex environment.



Brodie will next command the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.



“Our Marines and Sailors don’t just talk about readiness — they live it,” Brodie said, reflecting on his tenure. “This brigade embodies peace through strength, and I leave with absolute confidence in their ability to meet any challenge.”



Hoyle comes to the brigade after serving as the assistant division commander of the 1st Marine Division. An infantry officer, he brings extensive operational experience from assignments in the operating forces, on joint staffs, and within multinational commands. His background includes serving as commander of Combined Task Force 61 in Naples, Italy; commanding a forward-deployed battalion in Okinawa; deploying to Afghanistan with the 1st Marine Regiment as part of Task Force Belleau Wood; and deploying to Iraq as both a military advisor and a company commander. He also has operational planning and deployment experience across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.



"To our allies, I look forward to meeting each of you and becoming stronger together," Hoyle said. "To the Marines and sailors of the III MEF team, I am ready to learn and proud to serve alongside you. To the 3rd MEB team, I am excited for where we are going and look forward to winning together."



3rd MEB, headquartered in Okinawa, Japan,remainsa scalable, rapidly deployable Marine Air-Ground Task Force prepared to support joint, bilateral, and multinational operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. As part of III MEF, 3rd MEB is postured to respond to crises, including humanitarianassistance, disaster relief, and contingency operations. Its forward-deployed posture and frequent collaboration with allied and partner nations make it a critical asset for regional stability and rapid response.