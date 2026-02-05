Fourth Legacy Brother Earns The Title Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, Calif. - For the Smith family, becoming a Marine represents more than individual achievement and commitment. Military service has been a defining part of their household as early as the first world war, grounded in values of discipline, perseverance and accountability.

Pfc. Alexander Smith, a 26-year-old native of Wichita, Kansas, earned the title United States Marine at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, becoming the fourth brother in his family to do so and continuing a legacy of Marine Corps service that spans over generations.

Smith said that his wish to become a Marine began early in his childhood, as he was raised in a family with a rich history within the Marine Corps. Smith recalled receiving a child sized Marine Corps uniform from his uncle, a former Marine Corps Sergeant, which created a memorable impact that led to inspiration in joining the service.

Smith’s brothers and uncle said earning the title Marine carries an expectation to uphold the standard.

“Every man on my mom’s side of the family has been a Marine,” Smith said. “So, for me, earning the title was almost a rite of passage.”

Smith’s mother, Heather Johnson, said military service was never forced upon her sons, but modeled through example. “We never pushed them,” Johnson said.

“They saw what it meant to serve, and they made that decision on their own.”

Smith’s family said his discipline and ability to adapt while under pressure made it clear he was capable of becoming a Marine. Entering recruit training older than many of his peers, Smith said he felt pressured to prove himself, both because of his age and the legacy he would carry forward.

Smith described recruit training as mentally demanding, mentioning the loss of personal comforts and constant corrections as the most difficult aspects. While the physical demands tested him, he said the mental challenge required the most perseverance.

“You don’t really understand it until you’re away from home and everything familiar is now gone,” Smith said.

During the Crucible, recruit training’s culminating event, Smith said receiving the Eagle Globe, and Anchor emblem marked a personal milestone.

“I was extremely proud of myself,” Smith said. “That’s when it felt real.”

Smith recalled seeing his name tapes for the first time and how they represented both his personal achievement as well as the responsibility of carrying his family legacy.

“It’s not just my name,” Smith said. “It represents everyone who came before me.”

Now a Marine, Smith said he is focused on future growth in the Marine Corps. Assigned the military occupational specialty 0231, intelligence analyst, Smith said his goal is to learn as much as possible from peers and his brothers to serve to the best of his ability.

“I just want to be the best Marine I can be”, he said.

Smith’s family said the transformation that occurs during recruit training is something families may not fully understand until they see their Marine afterward.

“The biggest thing is to trust the process,” Johnson said. “They come out stronger, more disciplined and more confident than they went in.”

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathan Johnson said families should focus on support rather than worry.

“Let them go through it,” he said, “They’re built for it, and the Marine Corps will make sure they succeed.”