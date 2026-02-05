Getting Up To Speed [Mentoring] at NMRTC Bremerton

It was an informal – and informative – medical mingling meeting as Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton hosted speed mentoring for U.S. Navy officers, February 6, 2026.



“The event put a professional spin on the speed dating concept to foster career growth and connection among its staff,” explained Cmdr. Brittany Jansen, NHB Director for Healthcare Business and Medical Service Corps officer, noting that the session brought together mentors and mentees from a diverse range of Navy Medicine specialties and representatives from different Navy Medicine corps.



According to Lt. Erica Fallon, assigned to NHB Physical Therapy Department and a Medical Service Corps officer, there were four of Navy Medicine six corps – Medical, MSC, Nurse and Dental - represented at the event. “There was a total of 24 in attendance across 10 specialties,” said Fallon.



Navy Medicine is distinguished by six distinct corps, each comprised of personnel who specialize in specific healthcare fields.



The Navy’s Medical Corps, with over 20 specialties and more than 200 sub-specialties, is comprised of the Navy’s physicians and surgeons. The Navy Nurse Corps, with 17 specialties, provides professional nursing practices from a military treatment facility to operational and shipboard locales across the globe. The Navy Dental Corps, with 15 specialties, maintain high operational readiness, train for all contingencies and routinely deploy with Navy and Marine Corps assets. The Navy’s Medical Service Corps, with 31 specialties, is the Navy’s most diverse corps, comprised of health care administrators, clinicians and scientists.



“Operating much like speed dating, the format was designed for quick, meaningful connections rather than a single, long-term commitment on the spot. Mentees rotated between mentors in a series of short, timed, one-on-one sessions. This allowed them to sample a wide variety of leadership styles and expert opinions in a fast-paced, interactive setting. The goal was for junior personnel to ask their most pressing questions, get a feel for different career paths, and identify leaders they genuinely connected with,” said Jansen.



“By the end of the event, mentees were empowered to follow up and request a more formal mentoring relationship, much like asking for a real date after a successful first impression,” continued Jansen. “This innovative approach underscored the command's commitment to developing its personnel by facilitating impactful professional relationships and knowledge sharing across the full spectrum of Navy Medicine.



The other two Navy corps, the Civilian Corps and Hospital Corps - the only enlisted corps - did not take part.



“We do plan to hold future events progressing to enlisted personnel and across more commands,” added Fallon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2026 Date Posted: 02.09.2026 17:30 Story ID: 557785 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting Up To Speed [Mentoring] at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.