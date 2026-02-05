Fort Rucker EMS launches S.T.A.R. Kids Program

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Fort Rucker EMS Paramedics Kassandra Trujillo and Jimmy Lentz participate in the newly...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Fort Rucker EMS Paramedics Kassandra Trujillo and Jimmy Lentz participate in the newly launched S.T.A.R. Kids Program. This initiative allows first responders to become familiar with children who have special medical needs and their specialized equipment in a non-emergency setting. see less | View Image Page

For parents of children with special medical needs, the thought of an emergency can be terrifying. A new program with the Fort Rucker Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the S.T.A.R. Kids Program, aims to ease those fears by building crucial bonds between first responders and families before a crisis occurs.



The initiative allows EMS crews to visit a child's home to become acquainted with them, their parents, and any specialized medical equipment they use. This proactive approach helps children become comfortable with paramedics and their gear in a calm, non-emergency setting.



Ariel Williette, the Fort Rucker Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Coordinator, highlighted the importance of this early engagement. "We have supported several families with medically fragile or developmentally challenged children who have shared that their child is fearful of hospitals, ambulances, and medical staff," she explained. " When children have the chance to meet EMS staff, hear how they communicate, and explore an ambulance in a calm setting, the experience becomes far less intimidating if an emergency occurs.”



The S.T.A.R. Kids program was launched locally after the Fort Rucker EFMP and Fort Rucker EMS teams learned of its success at Fort Benning.



During home visits, paramedics collaborate with parents to create a tailored "Emergency Plan," ensuring a clear and practiced procedure is ready if needed, which saves precious time and reduces stress.



Who Qualifies as a S.T.A.R. Kid?

The program is designed for any child who requires "Special Technology Assisted Resources" (S.T.A.R.).



This may include medical equipment such as:

• Feeding Tubes

• Medication Pumps

• Apnea Or Special Monitors

• Other Technological Assistance

It also includes patients who have:

• Seizures

• Diabetes

• ADHD

• Autism

• Other Medical Or Psychological Conditions



Fort Rucker Paramedic Kassandra Trujillo emphasized the value of the partnership with EFMP, stating that their involvement "strengthens the program by connecting us with families. It helps us create individualized emergency plans so we can be truly responsive to each family's needs.”



If you believe your child could benefit from this program, or for more information, please contact Fort Rucker EMS at 334-255-7850.