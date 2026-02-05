U.S. Army Completes M270A2 Launch of Extended Range GMLRS, Completes AW Qualification

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — The Army successfully tested the Extended‑Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System at WhiteSands Missile Range, firing the Alternative‑Warhead variant from an M270A2 launcher for the first time. The flight verified the munition’s precision, lethality and seamless integration with the Army’s existing launchers, completing system qualification testing for the variant.

The ERGMLRS reaches 150km – twice the range of the standard GMLRS – giving commanders the ability to engage high‑value, time‑critical targets from a safer standoff distance while using the HIMARS and M270A2 platforms already in service. This adds a powerful, cost‑effective strike option without requiring new launch vehicles or changes to unit structure.

“Extended Range GMLRS demonstrates how the Army and industry are working together to deliver meaningful capability at the pace of relevance. By building on a proven system and expanding range while maintaining precision, ER GMLRS gives commanders greater operational flexibility without introducing unnecessary complexity,” said Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, Portfolio Acquisition Executive Fires.

Soldiers will demonstrate ER-GMLRS AW in follow-on operational tests prior to fielding.