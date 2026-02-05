DoW Education Activity Fort Knox Student Designs 3D-Printed Napkin Dispenser to Reduce Cafeteria Waste

Courtesy Photo | A clever 3D-printed solution from a fifth grader at Kingsolver Elementary School: This sleek black napkin dispenser features a smart weighted top to dispense just one napkin at a time—cutting cafeteria waste with ingenuity. See how one student's idea turned a simple lunchtime problem into real school improvement. DoW Education Activity operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoW Education Activity operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoW Education Activity Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoW Education Activity fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A clever 3D-printed solution from a fifth grader at Kingsolver Elementary School: This...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A fifth grader at Kingsolver Elementary School turned a common lunchtime issue into an innovative fix by creating a custom 3D-printed napkin dispenser.

Lucas, 10, observed napkins frequently ending up on the floor in the school commons, creating mess and waste. After hearing encouragement for students to be more mindful, Lucas set out to improve the system for everyone.

He researched existing napkin dispensers online, studying their designs, sizes and mechanisms for controlling napkin flow and minimizing waste. Using a 3D printer at home and PLA plastic, Lucas prototyped his own version.

The initial design reduced waste but didn't eliminate it entirely, as too many napkins could still be pulled or fall out at once. After testing in the cafeteria, Lucas iterated with a second version, adding a weighted top to gently hold napkins in place while allowing easy single-napkin access.

Throughout the process, Lucas followed a full engineering cycle: problem identification, research, prototyping, testing and refinement—the same approach used by professional engineers.

This student-led project aligns directly with the DoW Education Activity's Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, the five-year strategic plan guiding the organization through 2030. Specifically, it supports Goal 1: Student Excellence by fostering real-world problem-solving, resilience, adaptability and purposeful innovation—key elements in preparing students for college, career and life success. It also advances Goal 2: School Excellence by enhancing the school environment through practical, student-driven improvements that promote efficient and supportive daily learning spaces.

Lucas now plans to launch a composting program at Kingsolver Elementary to help cut food waste.

DoW Education Activity officials highlighted Lucas's work as a strong example of how students can apply curiosity, technology and persistence to make their school community better.

DoW Education Activity operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoW Education Activity operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoW Education Activity Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoW Education Activity fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.