Courtesy Photo | February is all about appreciating what matters most – spending time together, meaningful moments, and smart savings that make everyday life easier. The Commissary Sales Flyer for Feb. 9-22 highlights Love Your Savings, which offers you simple ways to enjoy quality foods while stretching your budget. see less | View Image Page

Commissary Sales Flyer for Feb. 9-22 highlights ‘Love Your Savings’ with simple ways to stretch your grocery budget

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

NOTE: To see DeCA videos related to this release, click on https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_MiUaWCTJ2nh21Y2C.mp4?1770672724https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_06OhoY36e431oPZn.mp4?1770672712 and https://vimeo.com/1162535767/ecc2398252

FORT LEE, Va. – February is all about appreciating what matters most – spending time together, meaningful moments, and smart savings that make everyday life easier.

The Commissary https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer for Feb. 9-22 highlights https://shop.commissaries.com/lovesavings, which offers you simple ways to enjoy quality foods while stretching your budget.

With featured meat and produce specials, easy meal inspiration and convenient shopping tools, commissaries continue to support patrons with value they can count on.

Check out these featured meat specials designed for both everyday dinners and special occasions. USDA Choice boneless ribeye steaks are available for $13.45 per pound and thick-cut bone-in pork chops at just $2.08 per pound.

Fresh produce offerings bring bright flavors and seasonal favorites to the table. Sweet, juicy strawberries are featured at $3.49 per 16-ounce tray and bagged clementines are $4.49 each. Find the latest exclusive savings at https://shop.commissaries.com.

Commissaries are helping celebrate Valentine’s Day with a complete double date – https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_double_date_one_sweet_deal_under_50/r/3825321746320331617 – meal deal priced under $50, making it easy to enjoy a steakhouse-style experience at home without overspending. The featured menu includes tender USDA Choice boneless ribeye steak paired with classic sides like roasted potatoes and green beans, followed by a festive dessert of fresh strawberries, Breyers ice cream and Dove chocolates for a sweet finish.

Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery delivery is now available at 70 stateside stores, providing additional benefits to service members, their families, and eligible civilians and veterans. Check https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery for more details.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search_option_id=product delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including Pink Salmon, Keto Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Tilapia, Flounder, Catfish, Catfish Nuggets and Swai – all at an unbeatable value.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20FAMILY&search_option_id=product such as Macaroni and Cheese, Au Gratin Potatoes, Creamy Vegetable Lasagna, and Lasagna with Meat Sauce—are all new prepared family-size meal offerings from Freedom’s Choice.

· Soda Sale. From Feb. 16-18, select Coca-Cola products in six-pack and 16.9-ounce bottles will be available for just $3.

· Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $45 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Click the coupon and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores. However, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less at two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go. Save time with the Commissary CLICK2GO® mobile app and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores, and there’s no fee for curbside pickup. Simply place your order, pay online and drive up – commissary staff will load your groceries for you.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsDeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings (YES!). The YES! program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.

This month’s message is simple: Save on what you love! Smart. Simple. Affordable. Whether preparing a cozy dinner at home, celebrating Valentine’s Day with loved ones, or enjoying everyday meals, commissaries help families stretch their grocery dollars while enjoying quality foods.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.