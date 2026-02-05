81st RD Specialist Wins DoW Power BI Competition

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Tom Wade | Mr. Allston Warren, a logistic management specialist with the 81st Readiness Division, created a Department of War (DoW) award-winning program using Power BI. His dashboard allows commanders and non-commissioned officers at all levels to see the real-time status of equipment readiness at Equipment Concentration Sites (ECS) throughout the 81st RD footprint, which includes nine southeastern states and Puerto Rico. see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The Department of War (DoW) recently recognized Mr. Allston Warren from the 81st Readiness Division as one of ten winners from their Power Business Intelligence (BI) Showcase held in January.

Power BI is a Microsoft business intelligence tool that analyzes data from sources such as power point, excel and other large scale data models to draw inferences on that data collected.

In beating out nearly 100 submissions and 36 finalists, Warren was recognized for creating a Power BI dashboard which allows commanders and non-commissioned officers at all levels to see real-time status of equipment readiness at Equipment Concentration Sites (ECS) throughout the 81st RD footprint which includes nine southeastern states and Puerto Rico.

“I was asked to build a product using Army Vantage to pull in data from systems such as GCSS-Army aimed at being much more user friendly than it has in the past,” said Warren. “My product shows, at the various ECS’s, their full inventory and its current maintenance readiness status one click away for that commander or non-commissioned officer wanting to track it,” Warren added.

Ten winners were selected across four key pillars: the technical skill demonstrated in its construction, the clarity and effectiveness of its data visualization, its measurable impact on the mission, and the presenter's ability to tell a compelling, data-driven story.

“Vantage and large-scale data are the way forward”, Warren concluded. “We at the 81st are trying to lead the way by staying up to date with the latest and greatest technologies to provide the best information to commanders and Soldiers on the ground who need it to stay abreast to all the changes coming forward.”