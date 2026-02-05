(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st RD Specialist Wins DoW Power BI Competition

    81st RD Specialist Wins DoW Power BI Competition

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Tom Wade | Mr. Allston Warren, a logistic management specialist with the 81st Readiness Division,...... read more read more

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Wade 

    81st Readiness Division

    FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The Department of War (DoW) recently recognized Mr. Allston Warren from the 81st Readiness Division as one of ten winners from their Power Business Intelligence (BI) Showcase held in January.

    Power BI is a Microsoft business intelligence tool that analyzes data from sources such as power point, excel and other large scale data models to draw inferences on that data collected.

    In beating out nearly 100 submissions and 36 finalists, Warren was recognized for creating a Power BI dashboard which allows commanders and non-commissioned officers at all levels to see real-time status of equipment readiness at Equipment Concentration Sites (ECS) throughout the 81st RD footprint which includes nine southeastern states and Puerto Rico.

    “I was asked to build a product using Army Vantage to pull in data from systems such as GCSS-Army aimed at being much more user friendly than it has in the past,” said Warren. “My product shows, at the various ECS’s, their full inventory and its current maintenance readiness status one click away for that commander or non-commissioned officer wanting to track it,” Warren added.

    Ten winners were selected across four key pillars: the technical skill demonstrated in its construction, the clarity and effectiveness of its data visualization, its measurable impact on the mission, and the presenter's ability to tell a compelling, data-driven story.

    “Vantage and large-scale data are the way forward”, Warren concluded. “We at the 81st are trying to lead the way by staying up to date with the latest and greatest technologies to provide the best information to commanders and Soldiers on the ground who need it to stay abreast to all the changes coming forward.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 14:33
    Story ID: 557767
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st RD Specialist Wins DoW Power BI Competition, by SFC Tom Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    81st RD Specialist Wins DoW Power BI Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army-army-reserve-army-readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version