Moody AFB first in ACC to implement Wingman Guardian Connect training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Wing participate in Wingman Guardian Connect training during First Term Enlisted Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 5, 2026. The course supports the Air Force’s commitment to building strong wingmen through early career development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base became the first installation in Air Combat Command to implement Wingman Guardian Connect, a new primary prevention program designed to strengthen social connections, build a sense of belonging and enhance mission readiness.

The program launched at Moody Feb. 3–5, 2026, as part of First Term Enlisted Course, replacing the previous resiliency curriculum. Wingman Guardian Connect focuses on helping Airmen build meaningful relationships early in their careers, providing tools to navigate major life transitions and challenges.

All Air Force bases are scheduled to implement the program by fiscal year 2028.

Senior Master Sgt. David Reed, 23d Wing development advisor and certified facilitator, said Wingman Guardian Connect emphasizes connectedness as a key protective factor for Airmen.

“Connectedness is what Wingman Guardian Connect is really all about,” Reed said. “Building those connections and having people to rely on pays dividends when Airmen face challenges. This is an upstream prevention program that starts right when they arrive.”

During the three-day course, Airmen participated in interactive lessons and group activities designed to help them strengthen their personal support networks. The training culminated in students developing plans to apply the skills they learned and stay connected beyond the classroom.

“Today we’re wrapping everything together and helping them create a plan moving forward,” Reed said. “It’s about strengthening their core, increasing their network of connectivity and finding balance in life.”

Reed noted a visible difference in how Airmen engage with one another compared to previous programs.

“We usually see Airmen sit quietly and look at their phones during breaks,” Reed said. “Here, they’re up talking, going out together after class, grabbing dinner, playing basketball. They’re building natural connections through the curriculum, and it carries forward outside the classroom.”

The program was developed by the University of Rochester following years of research, studies and pilot programs. Moody was selected alongside several other installations to begin phased implementation across the force.

For many Airmen, the hands-on approach made a lasting impression.

Airman 1st Class Christian Bustamante, assigned to the 23d Munitions Squadron, said the experience helped push him out of his comfort zone.

“It was nice getting out of the classroom and interacting with other people,” Bustamante said. “One of the biggest takeaways is realizing we need each other. It’s not a solo ride. Whether it’s your wingman, supervisors or people back home, those connections matter.”

Airman First Class Taryn Tinsley, 23rd Security Forces Squadron, said the interactive activities helped her better understand the purpose of FTEC and the value of building relationships.

“Being able to involve yourself with other people and be active really helps,” Tinsley said. “It’s not just newcomer briefings. It’s actually growing connections, getting to know people and making new friends. Being pushed out of your comfort zone helps you grow.”

Moody leaders say introducing Wingman Guardian Connect early in an Airman’s career sets the foundation for long-term resilience, teamwork and readiness.

By embedding the program into FTEC, Moody AFB is taking a proactive approach to strengthening its Airmen and reinforcing a culture where connection, support and belonging are mission essentials.