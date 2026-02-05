Staff Sgt. Scafidel; Marine Awarded for Heroic Life-Saving Actions

Photo By Sgt. Mary Torres | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Billy Scafidel, an armory chief with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Medal on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2026, for his heroic actions of saving a Marine's life from a severe vehicle accident. Scafidel’s actions are an example of selflessness and valor, earning a Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism by the United States Department of the Navy to members of the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Billy Scafidel, an armory chief with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Medal on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 6, 2026, for his heroic actions in saving a Marine's life after a severe vehicle accident.

On Sept. 1, 2024, while working on his car outside of his home near the Del Mar Boat Basin, Scafidel heard a loud splash in the ocean. He discovered a truck lying on its side and half-submerged in the water after its driver lost control.

Scafidel quickly picked up a hammer and called out to his friend, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrew James with Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, who was nearby, and they drove to the scene in James’ vehicle.

Within moments of arriving, Scafidel and James found the driver’s side of the vehicle submerged, with a person trapped inside, in imminent danger of drowning. Without hesitation, Scafidel rushed into the water and assessed the situation. “The vehicle was filling with water, and the driver was stuck in his seat,” said Scafidel. Realizing the vehicle's doors were locked, Scafidel knew the disoriented driver had no way to escape on his own.

Fearing the vehicle would fully roll over into the water, Scafidel quickly began smashing the front windshield with his hammer, in hopes of creating an opening, which would be crucial in saving the person trapped inside. “In the moment, the only thing I was worried about was getting him out of that truck as quickly as possible,” stated Scafidel.

While making significant progress in breaking the windshield, Sgt. Jason Baughman, a military police officer with Provost Marshall’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, arrived at the scene and assisted Scafidel in the rescue effort.

Together they broke open the windshield, creating enough space for Scafidel to reach into the vehicle and pull the driver from the wreckage, bringing him safely to shore. Scafidel stated, “Once we got him out of the truck and up the bank, I was relieved to see he was okay.”

Immediately after the rescue, Scafidel dove back into the water to verify no other passengers were in the vehicle. Upon returning to shore, Scafidel and the others ensured the driver received the necessary medical care and was transported to the Naval Hospital, where he made a full recovery.

“I feel that Staff Sgt. Scafidel acted exactly the way we hope our Marines and Sailors would act,” stated U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Marc McGlothlin, senior enlisted leader of Headquarters and Service Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group. “In the face of adversity when a life was on the line, Staff Sgt. Scafidel, without care for his own safety, put himself in a position to make a difference.”

After the rescue, Fire Department personnel assessed Scafidel for any injuries where it was discovered that his hands were bleeding and shredded. When asked about the injuries, he stated, “I couldn’t feel anything at the time. I didn’t even realize that my hands were severely cut up.”

Scafidel’s decisive action to save a Marine’s life highlighted his commitment to the safety and well-being of his fellow Marines and servicemembers, despite causing physical pain to himself and being put in a dangerous situation.

“Nothing really prepared me for a situation like this, it’s just in my nature, when I see someone in danger, I want to help out. That’s what Marines do," said Scafidel. He emphasized staying aware of one’s surroundings and looking out for others, which could mean the difference between life and death.

Scafidel’s actions exemplified selflessness and valor, earning him a Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest non-combat decoration for heroism awarded by the United States Department of the Navy to Sailors and Marines.