102nd Intelligence Wing hosts second annual awards ceremony

The 102nd Intelligence Wing recognized its 2025 award winners during the second annual 102nd IW awards ceremony on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Feb. 6, 2026. The honorees are Tech. Sgt. Nathan Goldrick, Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) and Military Person of the Year; Senior Airman Matthew Wright, Airman of the Year; Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Johnson, Senior NCO of the Year; 2nd Lt. Joseph Craig, Company Grade Officer of the Year; Master Sgt. Brad Townsend, First Sergeant of the Year; Mr. Brian Stutzman, Civilian of the Year; Tech. Sgt. Daniel Savoy and Capt. Daniel Atkinson, Colonel David V. McNulty Award for Excellence in Intelligence; and Staff Sgt. Ryan Mahoney, Thomas Flynn Award.

“Each of you has gone above and beyond, consistently exceeding expectations and making a tangible impact on our mission success,” said Col. Andrew St. Jean, 102nd IW commander. “Your achievements are a testament to your commitment to excellence, and you serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Tech. Sgt. Nathan Goldrick, a client systems specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron, applied skills from an IT project management certification to modernize the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group operations floor, overhaul critical equipment programs, and manage the group's communications security program. He also implemented a new collaboration platform and developed a comprehensive network infrastructure guide, improving efficiency and troubleshooting across the wing. Additionally, he supported national and international missions, including presidential events, diplomatic engagements, and cybersecurity advising through the State Partnership Program.

Goldrick credits his achievements to the support of his leadership and teammates. “To me, these awards represent affirmation that I work in a place where people care,” he said. “They care that you try, that you exit your comfort zone, that you volunteer, that you work hard, that you want to be part of the team, and they care that you care.”

For Senior Airman Matthew Wright, winning this award reinforces that his work in intelligence matters and gives him purpose in the mission, which he attributes to the people he interacts with daily, his leadership, mentors, and fellow Airmen. Wright, a cyber intelligence analyst with the 267th Intelligence Squadron, was chosen from the top 3% of Airmen to participate in a prestigious artificial intelligence program, becoming one of only three junior Airmen ever selected and contributing to 15 Air Force projects through the Phantom Fellowship program. He has excelled in critical intelligence missions, performed duties outside his career field, enhanced communication and team readiness, implemented Air Force AI training, and helped establish the Rising 6 Council’s Basic Military Training Committee to support and mentor new Airmen.

Reflecting on his family’s military legacy, Wright said, “My great-grandfather, who was an army veteran, passed away this year. Watching the honor guard fold his flag… reminded me of the importance of serving our country and upholding high standards.”

Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Johnson, an operations superintendent for the 102nd Security Forces Squadron, deployed to Africa to manage security for combat sorties as the lead for the continent’s only Fly-Away Security hub. He optimized joint combat search-and-rescue operations with the East Africa Response Force and safeguarded U.S. Department of State personnel. Johnson also led rapid-response security for medical evacuations, volunteered with the Friends of Africa program, and maintained a 4.0 GPA while completing six college courses.

“One of the most meaningful moments this past year was during my deployment,” said Johnson. “Watching Airmen perform with confidence and professionalism under stress reinforced why I continue to serve.”

2nd Lt. Joseph Craig, an installations flight commander with the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, coordinated multi-command operations, streamlined procurement, validated deployment readiness, and integrated expeditionary communications capabilities across geographically dispersed units. The best piece of advice he has ever received is to take care of your Airmen.

“Advocate for your people,” said Craig. “I believe in growth, but you can only grow in environments that foster growth.”

Master Sgt. Brad Townsend played a key role in maintaining wing readiness by modernizing training, rewriting the Family Care Plan presentation, and implementing a remote question-and-answer and audio format that reduced disruptions and preserved deployment eligibility. He managed multiple change of command ceremonies, coordinating logistics to ensure seamless leadership transitions and uninterrupted operations. Townsend also strengthened the force and community by organizing events for deployers, supporting Heroes in Transition, volunteering locally, mentoring squadron leaders, and streamlining council operations to improve efficiency and professional development.

“As a First Sergeant, it’s always about the people around us,” Townsend said. “I had a part in positively impacting a few careers. It was both humbling and rewarding.”

Civilian of the Year Brian Stutzman, a contracting officer with the 102nd Mission Support Group, served as the wing’s sole full-time contracting specialist during staffing shortages. He managed procurement, the government purchase card program, and major construction projects supporting 17 units, ensuring uninterrupted mission support. Stutzman also volunteers with a local Kiwanis club, organizing fundraisers and civic programs that benefit youth and strengthen community engagement.

Additionally, the Colonel David V. McNulty Award for Excellence in Intelligence recognized Tech. Sgt. Daniel Savoy and Capt. Daniel Atkinson for exemplifying humility, approachability and credibility while advancing intelligence operations across the Air National Guard and the broader intelligence community.

Savoy, a fusion analyst with the 267th Intelligence Squadron, created a first-of-its-kind intelligence analyst exchange program between two intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance groups, strengthening skills and collaboration for more than 100 personnel. He also advised senior leaders through the ANG-S Weapons System Council and, as an operations supervisor, led 25 analysts supporting a joint cyber task force. That team produced more than 4,000 hours of analysis and six intelligence reports that informed national-level decisions for agencies including the FBI, CIA and multiple combatant commands.

Atkinson, an officer assigned to the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, strengthened the Distributed Ground System enterprise and U.S. European Command operations through decisive leadership. He rebuilt a critical training program, certifying 20 Airmen for lethal operations, and led 40 Airmen through two high-tempo missions that generated more than 500 intelligence observations and nine reports rated “Excellent.” He also streamlined enterprise workflows, reducing dissemination delays by 35 percent across three sites, coordinated efforts among eight Air Force and intelligence organizations, and led intelligence support and training for a Special Forces unit prior to deployment.

“Capt. Atkinson and Tech. Sgt. Savoy are great exemplars of the characteristics espoused by Col David ‘Nuts’ McNulty, and their exceptional impacts across the Intelligence Community deserve recognition,” said Col. St. Jean.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Mahoney, a defender with the 102nd Security Forces Squadron, was selected as the 2025 recipient of the Thomas Flynn Award. Established in 1995, the award honors the memory of Master Sgt. Thomas M. Flynn, known as “Mr. Enthusiasm and Morale Builder,” and recognizes a single unit member who best exemplifies patriotism, morale and concern for fellow Airmen.

“Staff Sgt. Mahoney truly embodies the spirit of the award with his acts of patriotism, spirited morale events and continued volunteerism,” said Townsend.