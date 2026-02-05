Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw’s Meeting with Sultanate of Oman’s Defense Key Leaders

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces key leaders during a trip to Oman, Feb. 8-9.

The meetings included discussions with Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office. Renshaw also met with Rear Adm. Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

The discussions focused on the strong partnership between the two militaries and enhancing interoperability between the navies of Oman and the United States.

The leaders explored opportunities for expanded bilateral and multilateral military engagements and reaffirmed their strong commitment to regional maritime security and stability.

Renshaw acknowledged Oman’s significant contributions to bilateral and multilateral military engagements, specifically highlighting the upcoming exercise Khunjar Hadd, an annual multilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Navy of Oman designed to develop the necessary skills to address threats to maritime security.