Fort Rucker Honors Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals Retiring from Federal Service

Photo By John Drew Hamilton | Fort Rucker conducts its Quarterly Retirement Ceremony honoring Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by John Hamilton)

FORT RUCKER, Ala. – Fort Rucker honored Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals who are retiring from federal service during the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum Feb. 6.

Ceremony host Col. Michael H. Gourgues, 1st Aviation Brigade commander, said the retirees have earned their rest through “unwavering devotion” to the nation.

“There’s a saying--if you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased. Today we are in the presence of Americans who have done just that, and we are here to honor warriors,” Gourgues said.

“To you who are retiring, know this. You are not shuffling off into the quiet of life; you are marching into the pages of history. The standards you set, the Soldiers you molded, the very character you imprinted upon this Army, that is your immortal legacy,” he said.

He explained their service has entered a new phase, and he called upon them to be leaders in their community.

Each retiree received a Retirement Award, a Certificate of Retirement and an American Flag. Military retirees also received a Certificate of Appreciation for their military service. Spouses received a Certificate of Appreciation.

The following are short write-ups on each retiree.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chad Olsen enlisted into military service in 1999 as a Utilities Systems Repairer. He was selected to attend warrant officer flight training to become a rotary wing aviation officer. He served in multiple overseas locations including in South Korea, Germany, Afghanistan, Romania, Iraq, Kuwait, and various countries throughout Africa. He participated in multiple combat tours in support of various military operations throughout his career. Among the positions he held were air mission commander, deputy G3 Aviation, airfield manager and detachment commander. The highlight of his career has been his family’s unwavering support while serving and the opportunities that he had working with exceptional personnel across the world.

CW4 Miguel J. Agguire enlisted into the Army as a combat engineer in 2000. He was selected to attend flight school, graduating as a UH-60 Black Hawk aviator. During his career he deployed twice to support Operation Enduring Freedom and on a rotational deployment to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. While assigned to the 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment as the safety officer and instructor pilot for Company F and the battalion, his safety program was recognized with the Lt. Gen. Allen M. Burdett (Daedalian) Award for being the most effective aircraft accident prevention program within the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. His final assignment was the director of the Aviation Branch Safety Office at the Aviation Center of Excellence. The highlight of his career is being married to his beautiful wife, the former Yvette R. Mansfield of Hammond, Ind., for the last 27 years.

CW3 Marty L. Holland II served in the U.S. Army, completing two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He accrued more than 1,350 accident-free rotary wing flight hours as an Army aviator in the UH-60M. He successfully trained 31 flight school students, achieving a perfect record of zero checkride failures and zero Class A, B, or C incidents. During his deployment to Afghanistan he distinguished himself in areas RC-South, East, and West, flying over 231 combat hours and executing several expeditionary air packages to Qalat, Herat, and Tarin Kowt. At Fort Rucker, he also received the U.S. Army Safety Guardian Award for his efforts while serving as an instructor pilot to help save a life as he and two flight school students quickly responded to a contractor in medical distress at Lowe Army Heliport. The highlight of his career was working with exceptional Soldiers.

CW3 Zachary T. Jenkins entered military service in 2004 as an 18X Special Forces recruit. He graduated from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and was awarded the prestigious Green Beret. He served as a Special Forces weapon sergeant in support of counter narcotics operations and training throughout South America. He also deployed to Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. He was selected to attend the Army Warrant Officer Candidate School and flight training at the Aviation Center of Excellence. He served as a UH-60 Black Hawk aviator. He deployed to numerous locations including Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and the United States southern border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot where he assisted the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the State Department. The highlight of his career was learning to fly, which was his childhood dream, and considers it a great honor to serve his country.

Sgt. 1st Class Ismael Gomez enlisted in 2002 and entered military service as a military police officer. He served at numerous duty assignments and his deployments include Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. His various leadership positions include team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant, first sergeant, Department of Emergency Services non-commissioned officer in charge, company, battalion and brigade operations sergeant and anti-terrorism force protection supervisor. The highlight of his career was working with exceptional Soldiers as a first sergeant.

Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer A. Cruz enlisted in the military in 2003, and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Her overseas service includes assignments in Germany and Korea, and notably, a combat tour in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. She has held numerous leadership roles, including unit armorer, squad leader, company supply sergeant, training room NCOIC, unit prevention leader, company retention NCO, battalion S4 NCOIC, senior drill sergeant, brigade S4 NCOIC, and operations NCO. The highlight of her career was supervising the discipline, health, and welfare of trainees, guiding their transformation from civilians to Soldiers.

Sgt. 1st Class Robin Williams enlisted in the United States Army in 2006 as a 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist. Completing AIT at Fort Rucker, he became a 15P, Aviation Operations Specialist. During his career he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and one tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He held a wide range of leadership positions to include air defense airspace management/brigade aviation element NCOIC, platoon sergeant, battalion flight operations NCOIC, and instructor/writer. The highlight of his career was serving as an advanced individual training instructor/writer, where he had the opportunity to share his extensive knowledge and experience while mentoring and shaping the next generation of aviation Soldiers.

Rosemary M. Jackson entered federal civilian service in 1983 with the Department of the Interior as an administrative assistant. She worked at several Veterans Affairs medical centers. She served in numerous positions such as medical clerk, procurement specialist and an occupational therapy assistant. At Fort Rucker, she worked at Lyster Army Health Clinic, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Army Community Service, and the Aviation Technical Library. She performed a myriad of administrative functions all involved with customer service. The highlight of her career culminated at the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Library for the past 18 years, which was her most rewarding work experience. Working with exceptional civilians and military personnel has been the driving force to for her to continue working.

Jeffrey A. Letempt entered federal civilian service in 2005 with the U.S. Army as the airfield safety officer and operations officer. He retired from the Army as Chief Warrant Officer 4 in 2005. Two years later he became the safety and occupational health manager for the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command at Fort Rucker. As the safety and occupational health manager for ACLC, he was responsible for the development, implementation, and management of the safety and occupational health programs. As an appointed contracting officer representative, he provided contract oversight of the safety and occupational health programs for the aircraft maintenance contractors in support of aviation training and operations. He also conducted safety duties and provided safety advice in support of AMCOM’s fleet management expanded mission providing maintenance and logistical support to the Army Training and Doctrine Command’s training missions. The highlight of his career was supporting the 110th Aviation Brigade to train future aviation warfighters.

Charletta A. Cruz entered federal civilian service in 1995 with the Army as a preschool teacher in Germany. She has served in multiple roles across the Department of War. Her positions included financial readiness manager, recruiting Soldier family assistance manager, wounded warrior financial advisor, Air Force exceptional family support coordinator, as a victim assistance specialist, and more. Serving as the division chief for Army Community Service, she was responsible for directing a diverse, multidisciplinary workforce, administering a $1 million budget, and providing expert counsel to the garrison commander on quality-of-life issues. At Fort Rucker she served as a supervisory integrated prevention advisory specialist by advising senior leadership on proactive prevention strategies, mitigating high-risk behaviors while safeguarding readiness, retention and resources. Among the highlights of her career was receiving the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service in 2003, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2018, and other awards.

Steven Haag entered federal civilian service in 2005 with the U.S. Army Air Traffic Services Command, as a flight inspection mission specialist at Cairns Army Airfield. During his 20 years of federal civilian service, he served in multiple positions which include unit standardization instructor and Air Traffic Control maintenance evaluator. He conducted flight inspection missions world-wide including support in southwest Asia and Africa. He trained enlisted non-rated crew members in flight inspection on the Army’s only C-12s flight inspection aircraft. He provided ATC maintenance training and standardization for ATC facilities and tactical Air Traffic Services units army wide. He served as an ATC maintenance supervisor while assigned to USAREUR-AF in Germany. He led maintenance operations for the central region at Katterbach Army Heliport, Illesheim Army Heliport and Griffin Army Radar Approach Control. He received the Army Aviation Association of America Air Traffic Control Maintenance Technician of the Year Award for 2017 and was awarded the Air Traffic Control Association Maintenance Technician of the Year for 2012. The highlight of his career was serving with the exceptional Soldiers and civilians of the ATC community.