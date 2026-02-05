(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard updates ice-breaking operations in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, on Lake Erie

    FAIRPORT HARBOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard updates ice-breaking operations in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, on Lake Erie
    Feb. 9, 2026
    Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin
    bridgette.e.baldwin@uscg.mil716-291-1524

    FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — The Coast Guard is updating its ice-breaking operations in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, on Lake Erie due to the water depths in the Grand River, Feb. 9, 2026.

    This update comes as a result of the shoaling and subsequent reduced water depths in the Grand River, which will impact ice-breaking capabilities for the current winter season. Due to these conditions in the Fairport Harbor Channel and the upriver turning basin, ice- breaking services will be limited, extending only as far as the Morton Salt Dock.

    This operational adjustment is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of Coast Guard personnel and assets. The Coast Guard, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local partner agencies, conducts annual ice-breaking operations to prevent flooding and clear navigational channels on the Great Lakes.

    All ice-breaking transits in Fairport Harbor and the Grand River are contingent upon wind and weather conditions that permit safe operations.

    For inquiries regarding operations above Morton Salt Docks, please contact Lake County Emergency Management at 440-350-5499, the City of Fairport Fire Department at 440-352-6822, or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 716-879-4160.

    For inquiries regarding the Coast Guard's role in these operations, please contact Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin, Sector Eastern Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer, via email at bridgette.e.baldwin@uscg.mil or via phone at 716-291-1524.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 09:13
    Story ID: 557732
    Location: FAIRPORT HARBOR, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ice Breaking, Fairport Harbor, Lake Erie, Grand River, Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version